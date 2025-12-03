Keysborough Secondary College alleged stabbing: principal recovering at home, school re-opens

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough Secondary College principal Aaron Sykes has been released from hospital after being allegedly assaulted at the school by a male staff member yesterday (2 December).

Mr Sykes was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing” after the incident about 3pm, police stated.

Deputy Premier Ben Carroll said he was pleased that the principal was now recovering safely at home with loved ones after the “traumatic incident”.

“My thoughts are with the school principal, my thoughts are with his family, his friends who will all be suffering from what occurred in this very traumatic incident yesterday.”

The school’s Acacia Campus will re-open today after being forced into shutdown and swarmed by police.

No students were physically harmed, but Mr Carroll could not confirm whether any witnessed the incident

He said appropriate mental health and student support services will be available for students, parents and staff.

Mr Carroll expressed gratitude to school staff for “acting so promptly as this incident unfolded”.

A man was arrested by police at the scene yesterday.