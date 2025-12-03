Man charged over alleged stabbing at Keysborough school

A Mulgrave man has been charged over an alleged stabbing at Keysborough Secondary College’s Acacia campus on 2 December.

Emergency services responded to reports of a man allegedly assaulted by another man about 3pm.

“Police arrived on scene and arrested a 37-year-old Mulgrave man, all within nine minutes of receiving the call,” Victoria Police stated.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and under police guard.

The school’s principal Aaron Sykes was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition, and has been since discharged and recovering at home.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives charged the Mulgrave man with recklessly engaging in conduct placing person in danger of serious injury, intentionally causing injury, two counts of unlawful assault, and assault with a weapon.

He is expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court today.