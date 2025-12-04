CRRA urges stronger rates hardship protections

By Violet Li

Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) is pushing for simpler rates hardship applications, clear decision timeframes and multilingual communication in its submission to the State Government’s draft ratepayer hardship guidelines.

Draft Ministerial Guidelines for Councils relating to payment of Rates and Charges aims to provide direction to Councils to review and update (as necessary) their existing hardship and debt management policies in relation to the payment of rates and charges.

The Draft sets out clear expectations for how Victorian councils must support ratepayers experiencing hardship, including modern and flexible payment options, easy-to-understand and accessible communication, fair and compassionate decision-making, and strong privacy protections.

The draft clarifies the legal definitions of hardship and financial hardship, outlines when councils may defer or waive rates and requires that debt recovery be paused while hardship applications are assessed.

It also establishes expectations for accessible payment plans, proportionate information requests, transparent policies, and careful consideration of circumstances such as family violence or economic abuse.

Councils must publish clear hardship policies, offer multiple ways for residents to apply, avoid charging interest during approved deferrals or payment plans, and only escalate to court action or land sale after all other options are exhausted.

CRRA President Anthony Tassone said the Draft is an important opportunity to modernise the way councils support vulnerable residents during periods of financial stress.

“Across Casey, many families are under real pressure from the rising cost of living, insecure work, caring responsibilities, illness, disability and unexpected life events,” he said.

“Our submission calls for a compassionate, practical and consistent statewide approach so residents in hardship are treated fairly regardless of their circumstances or postcode.”

CRRA’s submission argues the draft should be strengthened through several additional recommendations, including minimum statewide standards for hardship support to reduce inequity between councils, proportionate and simple evidence requirements, so seeking help is not burdensome, clear assessment timeframes to ensure timely decisions and prevent unnecessary escalation, prominent, accessible and multilingual communication about available hardship options, stronger training for council staff in trauma-informed practice, family violence, mental health and culturally appropriate communication, and annual public reporting to improve transparency, trust and accountability.

CRRA states that these measures align with best-practice recommendations from the Victorian Ombudsman, the Essential Services Commission and the National Debt Helpline.

CRRA’s submission also identifies several areas where the City of Casey can strengthen its own hardship policy, with recommendations for clearer public communication on rate notices, more flexible re-entry arrangements for payment plans, simplified documentation requirements, expanded long-term relief options, regular public reporting of hardship outcomes and stronger integration with external support services.

Mr Tassone said many residents are unaware of the help available to them.

“Casey has a formal hardship policy in place, but many residents do not know that payment extensions, tailored arrangements or other relief are available until they fall behind.”

“Council can do more to make this support visible, accessible and easier to navigate so people can get help early rather than reaching crisis point.”

CRRA’s submission also emphasised the importance of councils actively referring residents to reputable support services such as the National Debt Helpline, which offers free and confidential financial counselling and advice.

“Providing clear referral pathways and encouraging early engagement with financial counsellors is critical. It can help stabilise household budgets and prevent problems from escalating unnecessarily,” Mr Tassone said.

To view the draft and submit your feedback, visit: engage.vic.gov.au/local-government-rates-ministerial-guidelines-relating-to-payment-of-rates-and-charg

The submission closes on 5 December.