Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike

by Sahar Foladi

Dozens of Dandenong Market stallholders are petitioning against a seven per cent rental spike and for better working conditions as they tackle economic pressures.

About 70 traders from the market’s Bazaar section have signed the petition demanding market management to immediately freeze the increase until a full valuation is provided.

The petition requests increased promotion of the Bazaar, as well as a trader agreement amendment for 10 rent-free days per year to cover for sick leave and personal holiday.

They also call for rent to be waived on the days that the market’s management chooses to close on public holidays.

Leon has been operating at the market for 25 years as a mobile accessory business, and was one of the first to action against the rental spike and better working conditions.

He says traders were never consulted.

“We have our issues, but they can’t force people to raise rent at seven per cent without negotiation or consultation.

“It’s a very delicate situation because they have more power.

“We understand there’s a lot of running costs for them (management) but they can’t do seven per cent. Three or four per cent increase would’ve been okay – they have to be fair.

“They’re doing wrong advertising like a huge concert in the (market’s) food area. (Meanwhile) the entire Bazaar was empty, no one was here,“ Leon says.

“It’s affecting us very much.”

The petition states traders are currently struggling to pay the current rent, and that an increase will force possible closures.

It mentions the stallholders’ grave concerns for the survival of their businesses due to economic pressures, cost of living and a “severe decline” in customer spending and a “catastrophic drop in foot traffic”.

Leon says Bazaar traders feel ignored as they estimate 90 per cent of advertisement campaigns “disproportionately target the food area”.

“The advertised figure of over 35,000 visitors per day feels far from the reality we experience in the Bazaar Pavilion, where many of us struggle daily to cover our basic costs,” it says.

“We believe that with a modest budget and professional digital marketing expertise in the retail sector, significant results can be achieved.

“The current annual advertising plan appears automated and outdated; it needs a dynamic, targeted refresh.”

However, Dandenong Market management rejects claims of a lack of foot traffic saying visitor numbers have increased to pre pandemic levels.

It also denies “assumptions” of marketing campaigns disproportionately targeting food vendors.

“The marketing strategy for Dandenong Market applies equal support and opportunities for all traders across a number of different channels,” a letter in response to the petition stated.

“Individual traders are promoted when their products and services align to events, festivals, holidays, gifting, and seasonal periods.

“Dandenong Market Pty Ltd (DMPL) is aware of the broader economic environment and its impact on small business and the retail sector.

“However, we can report that our visitation continues to increase, our customer numbers have returned to pre pandemic levels, and we have seen healthy growth year on year.

“As part of our standard procedure, any change in license term is communicated to the trader prior to the commencement of each new term. This includes any fee increases.

“Licence fees are determined through both an internal and external review process.”

The Market management has also submitted a funding request to the council for a Bazaar Revitalisation project to “refresh and re-energise” the area.

The letter urged traders to request individual meetings with management to view the primary design concepts, plans for the project and to discuss opportunities the project brings businesses.

“The Bazaar’s Revitalisation Plan is an important initiative that is included in the Market’s 2023-2028 Strategic Plan.

“Informed by feedback from our traders and customers, this initiative aims to further enhance the customer shopping experience and business opportunities in this important area of the Market.

“We are currently at the stage of seeking trader feedback on the initial plans and will be excited to share more details of the plan with the wider community in the new year.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant and attractive area of the Market that celebrates the Bazaar’s unique character while improving customer experience, compliance, and trading opportunities for the wide range of businesses that make the Bazaar so unique.”

Leon has raised red flags on the individual meetings and claims they weren’t consulted on the revitalisation project.

He says a majority of Bazaar traders’ contracts with the market have changed from yearly to month-to-month, including his. Pre-Covid, contracts would be up to three years.

Asked about the traders’ month-to-month licenses, the management said license agreements were confidential and “form part of the direct arrangements between each trader and Market management.”

The market operates as a proprietary private company and complete subsidiary of Greater Dandenong Council.

Many traders turned to Council for assistance on these matters however, the council says it cannot interfere in the market’s governance or operations.

Star Journal has previously reported on traders coming out, some anonymously out of fear, speaking against contract duration and rent increase.