Springvale driver safety up in lights

Motoring body RACV has taken out road-safety billboards as it highlights Springvale’s most notorious intersection.

The billboards on Springvale and Westall roads, as well as Monash Freeway, urge drivers to ‘drive safe while we drive for change’.

It comes after Springvale’s ‘spaghetti junction’ at Princes Highway, Springvale, Police and Centre roads topped a recent survey as the South-East’s most dangerous intersection.

RACV brand, marketing and communications general manager Shane Capron says it is presenting the My Melbourne Road survey data to government and advocates for action.

“RACV is working in close consultation with government, providing an evidence-based approach for governments to make targeted investment decisions across a range of budgets,” Mr Capron said.

“In the meantime, we’re hoping this new billboard and uber campaign will be a reminder to drivers to prioritise their safety at these high-risk intersections.”

According to RACV, there were more than 90,000 traffic movements through the Springvale junction per day.

It described the intersection as “mythical in its complexity” and “frightening” to road users, with many crashes and damaged road signs.

Turning traffic was “double-filtered” by being forced to wait in “islands” in the midst of the intersection.

But governments were “reportedly unwilling to address (the double filtering) because of heavy traffic volumes”.

Transport Victoria crash data has recorded numerous injury crashes, including two fatalities, since 2012.

In the My Melbourne Road survey, road users also highly ranked the nearby Smith and Police roads intersection in Mulgrave.

Also nominated were the notorious roundabout at Heatherton Road and Douglas Street, Noble Park as well the Perry Road intersections with Cheltenham Road and Bangholme Road.