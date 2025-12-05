Springvale school rises to top of NAPLAN class

by Sahar Foladi

Springvale Rise Primary School is recognised for “making a difference” in this year’s NAPLAN results with above-average scores compared to students in similar demographics.

It’s one of the 50 schools in each state highlighted by Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) as it compares Grade 3 2023 NAPLAN results with 2025 Grade 5 results.

Principal Debbie Cottier commends the entire school community, students, teachers, staff and families on this collective win, as well as their great explicit teaching method used at the school.

The school celebrated this with the families of the students.

“I really want to emphasise how important it is to have a strong leadership team, school staff because realistically it takes a whole community and teaching community to have the outcomes, we’ve been able to have.

“We are working together with the shared work and vision and that’s what makes this work shine.

“We’ve been using explicit teaching approach for a number of years, but we fine-tuned our approach in the last couple of years. That’s demonstrated in our results in the last 12 months.

“That encompasses a lot of things but also using lots of data and assessment to drive that teaching.

“Every single person is in our school for the right reason, to make a difference.”

Its reported roughly two thirds of Springvale Rise students scored above-average progress in reading, writing and numeracy between years 3 and 5.

The explicit method teaching is a structured and systematic approach where teachers explain, model and demonstrated new concepts, skills and content to students.

The Springvale campus school community is predominantly made up of Burmese, Rohingya and Vietnamese cultural backgrounds.

More than 90 per cent of its students come from non-English-speaking backgrounds and 78 per cent are among the most socio-economic disadvantaged quartiles.

Ms Cottier says the school will continually refine explicit teaching practices, looking at guidelines and the professional development of teachers.

“We’re going to continue focusing on continuous improvement.

“What we have demonstrated is our students who needed additional support, who were operating in lower levels, have made really significant gains.

“What we’re going to be challenging ourselves with are those operating in higher bands. We’re going to ensure they are also making more growth in the two-year period.

“We have really established relationships with our families – they genuinely connect with our school community and partner with us.”

Helping with family connection, the school also holds programs such as English language classes, citizenship classes and other classes for parents to learn at the same time as their children.

Haileybury College Keysborough was also ranked third in the state and is on the list for scoring above-average progress in NAPLAN compared to 2023.