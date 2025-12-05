Summer warning: 200-plus callouts for kids, pets locked in cars

Motoring body RACV says it has rescued more than 200 children and pets locked in cars in the South East this year.

As of 30 November, its roadside assist crews have responded to 122 child lockouts and 96 pet lockouts.

They represent nearly one in five lockouts across the state (1109) in the same period.

During summer temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius, cabin temperatures can quickly rise above 70 degrees within minutes.

It puts children and animals at immediate risk of heat stress, dehydration and heatstroke.

RACV General Manager Automotive Services Makarla Cole said many of the lockout cases were avoidable.

“Most incidents occur when keys are left in reach, handed to a child, or accidentally pressed by a pet.

“Simple precautions can prevent a dangerous and distressing situation. If the situation is life threatening, please call 000 immediately.”

RACV urges motorists travelling with children or pets to:

– Open windows before placing children or pets inside to prevent auto-locking.

– Keep keys on their person using a clip or lanyard.

– Avoid giving keys to children as a toy or distraction.

– Minimise distractions when loading the car.

– Always check the back seat before locking the vehicle.

If a child or pet is accidentally locked in the car:

1. Stay calm, but act fast.

2. For life-threatening situations, call 000 immediately.

3. Call 13 11 11 for RACV Emergency Roadside Assistance.