Casey schools prepare for social media restrictions

by Jensy Callimootoo

The controversial social media restrictions for under 16s will take effect on December 10 and in preparation, some local schools have begun to send notices to parents.

The rule will require users to verify their age on platforms such as Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and X, in an attempt to restrict them to ages 16 and over.

Ahead of the restrictions and in preparing staff, students and families, Fiona Williams, a principal from Casey Grammar says the school has taken a proactive and supportive approach.

“We have embedded lessons into our Wellbeing Curriculum across all year levels to help students understand the changes, reflect on their screen habits and develop healthy digital behaviours,” she said.

“Assemblies and classroom discussions have created safe spaces for students to ask questions and express their thoughts.”

They’ve also aimed to ensure families feel informed and supported throughout this change, through educational video resources as well as providing regular updates through newsletters and information sessions.

“An information evening was also held to allow parents and carers to ask questions and receive expert guidance from our leadership and counselling teams,” Mrs Williams said.

“These initiatives are part of a whole-school effort to ensure the transition is not only smooth but also a valuable opportunity to strengthen student wellbeing and community connection.”

According to the Victorian Department of Education, updated advice and resources was provided to schools on 25 November.

As well as the state department, the federal Minister for Education and Minister for Communication have written to every principal of registered schools in the country,

providing an update on the restrictions and the Anti-Bullying Rapid Review.

According to a spokesperson, the letter acknowledges the leadership of principals in supporting implementation of these key Australian Government commitments, within their school community, to ensure that all Australian schools are safe, inclusive and respectful learning environments.

There’s now less than two weeks until the restrictions takes effect but Mrs Williams says the school does not “anticipate significant issues on campus”.

“Students understand the reasons behind the policy and have been active participants in discussions around digital wellbeing,” she said.

Already in line with the reforms, the school prohibits the students from bringing devices like phones, smart watches and wireless earphones to school.

“This policy, which allows only basic mobile phones for necessary out-of-hours contact, aligns well with the new legislation and places us in a strong position for compliance.”

Just a few weeks ago, Beaconhills College in Berwick and Pakenham also issued notices to students and families.

Parents were encouraged by the school to sit down with their children to discuss upcoming expectations and approaches when using technology in the near future.

Similar to the advice from the federal department, the school highlighted the onus on schools and families to be decision-makers in supporting the restrictions.

For more information on the new legislation and how to get young people prepared for the social media, go to esafety.gov.au/about-us/industry-regulation/social-media-age-restrictions-hu