CRRA elects new committee for 2025-26

by Jensy Callimootoo

Following a special general meeting on November 29, the Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) has elected Anthony Tassone as its president for the 2025-26 term.

President Tassone said he was honoured to take on the role and was committed to strengthening the voice of the community.

“I am truly honoured to be elected President of the CRRA, and deeply grateful for the trust and support of our members,” said Tassone.

“The CRRA has always stood for something bigger than any one of us, a strong, independent voice for a community that deserves to be heard, respected and genuinely included in the decisions that shape our city.

“I’m excited to work with our Committee and with our community to continue pushing for transparency, fair treatment, responsible planning and the essential services and infrastructure that residents and families across Casey urgently need.

“Together, we will stand up for residents and ratepayers with energy, integrity and a determination to see our city thrive.”

The association has also elected a committee that will ensure the organisation’s ongoing independent advocacy on behalf of the Casey community.

This will include Tom Kapitany as Vice-president, Andrew Goldsworthy as Secretary and Helen Horvath as Treasurer.

As well as three ordinary committee members, Sam Dennison, David Parr and Brian Oates.