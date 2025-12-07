From magic carpets to meaningful classrooms: what does It mean to be Australian?

This week we had the joy of attending my nephew’s (Dad’s grandson’s) end-of-year school production at Carwatha College.

The theme?

Aladdin and Jasmine travel exploring the dance cultures of the world.

Each class performed a cultural dance from a different region – exploring traditions, music, movement, and expression.

From South America to India, Latin grooves to African beats, Chinese ribbons to Pacific Island flow – the production was vibrant, colourful, and joyous.

But more than anything – it was meaningful.

Some may ask: Is this just tokenism?

Another multicultural “costume parade” with little substance?

It is a fair question.

In a time when schools are increasingly pressured to “tick boxes,” it is easy to dismiss cultural showcases as fluff.

But Carwatha College did not just tick boxes.

They opened windows – into the world, into cultures, into community.

By embedding dance, storytelling and music, they showed that cultural celebration is not just an event. It is a value.

A lens through which our children learn empathy, curiosity, and identity.

Why does this matter?

We live in a globalised world. Borders are enforced yet soft. We live in a global village with all its diversities. Migration is reality.

And culture is not just heritage – it is a lived, breathing part of every classroom in this country.

If our children can learn Math and English, surely they can also learn respect, openness, and cultural understanding.

This is Cultural Intelligence (CQ) in action. And when done well, it helps students grow into not just great learners – but great Australians.

We often say we are proud to be Australian. But what exactly does that mean?

It cannot just be sausage rolls, summer cricket and Sunday BBQs (although we love those too).

Being Australian must mean something deeper. Something we all share – no matter our background, surname, or skin colour.

Let us define it, clearly and confidently. Here are values I believe should sit at the heart of Australian identity:

• Respect for each other’s stories and struggles

• Fairness in opportunity and treatment

• Kindness in how we show up for our neighbours

• Courage to speak up and stand up

• Mateship – not just loyalty to friends, but to country

• Responsibility – owning our actions and their impact

• Inclusivity – not just welcoming others, but walking beside them

These values are not imported.

They are not religious.

They are not tied to one race, postcode, or income level.

They are Australian.

And if we do not articulate and teach them – who will?

I hope Carwatha’s production was more than a performance. I hope it was followed by classroom conversations.

Questions like:

• Why do we wear certain colours or symbols?

• What do these songs mean to the cultures they come from?

• How do people around the world celebrate, mourn, learn, grow?

• And – what do we celebrate here? What are our values?

This is how we take culture from tokenism to transformation.

From costumes to consciousness.

From “multicultural” to meaningful education.

Carwatha College, we salute you.

For creating a space where children can see the world – but still feel proud of the home they live in.

Where culture is not used to divide, but to connect.

Where diversity is not feared, but embraced.

Where being Australian means being proud of who you are, and curious about who others are.

Australia is evolving. Our children are watching.

If we want them to grow into proud, compassionate citizens – we must model what that looks like.

It starts with schools like Carwatha.

With teachers who care, communities who participate, and students who dance with joy across a world stage – knowing they belong.

Not just in their culture.

Not just in their class.

But in their country.

Because this is what being Australian looks like.