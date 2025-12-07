Local Narre Warren school shines with ‘above average’ NAPLAN progress

Strathaird Primary school in Narre Warren South was identified by Australia Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) as one of the most improved schools in Victoria’s South East, achieving above average scores in this year’s National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN).

NAPLAN is a nationwide annual assessment taken by students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 and serves to measure whether or not students are developing their literacy and numeracy skills.

This year’s NAPLAN was taken back in March, and on Wednesday the ACARA released the data and scores from this year’s assessment on the My School website.

It reported that 60 per cent of Strathaird students achieved above average across the three NAPLAN domains — writing, reading and numeracy compared to students with the same starting score and similar socioeconomic background which is determined by parental occupation and education.

The school achieved an average score of 501.

The progress scores indicate that students who are now in Year 5 are making consistent improvements when compared to when they were first assessed in Year 3.

Strathaird’s Principal, Julie Kennedy said that the data released on Wednesday has been very exciting for the students and is a direct reflection of the school’s “wonderful community”.

“We’re very excited, because we have a wonderful school community where basically we all work together as a team,” Mrs Kennedy said.

“The children want to do well, the parents want them to do well, and our staff work so hard every single day to do the best they can for our students.

“So it’s pretty exciting to get to reap the rewards.

“All the decisions we make, all the work we do is for our students and their learning, so when we achieve high grades that is exciting for everyone.”