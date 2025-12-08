Police presence set to be bolstered at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre

Over the next three months, Victoria Police will bolster patrols and Protective Services Officers at four metropolitan shopping centres, including Westfield Fountain Gate.

It comes after numerous reported incidents including increased levels of retail theft and fights associated with weapons.

The operation has been guided by police intelligence, crime data and calls for assistance.

In deterring weapon violence, deployed officers will carry regular designated search operations and will be equipped with non-invasive handheld wands that scan for possible weapons in public areas.

Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill, said that the operation is responding to numerous levels of crime ahead of the busy holiday period, including retail theft, aggressive behaviours toward retailers and public gang related knife fights.

“(Police and PSOs) will be agile and flexible, depending on the latest intelligence surrounding calls for assistance, crime rates and centre patronage,” said the commissioner in a media release.

“The operation will include overt patrols to prevent crime, engagement with retailers, and non-invasive wand or pat down searches to remove weapons from the wrong hands.”

While the operation will also begin at Northland, Highpoint and Eastland police have said the locations of the operation may change in accordance with ongoing intelligence over the three months.

According to the police statement, all shifts related to Operation Pulse will be voluntary duties taken by officers on planned rest days.

The operation will last for 90 days and is due to end on 28 February 2026.