Two factories ablaze in Dandenong South

A fire has engulfed two factories in Dandenong South. (Facebook)

Fire crews are battling a double-factory fire in Kimberly Road, Dandenong South.

An emergency advice message issued about 12.30pm warned of visible smoke from the blaze, which was not yet under control.

At least 16 fire vehicles had been called to the scene.

A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said multiple callers reported the fire to Triple Zero.

“Firefighters arrived on scene in six minutes to find two factories involved in fire and are working to make the scene safe.

“This incident is ongoing and not yet under control.”

