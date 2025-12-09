UPDATE – Fireys continue to fight factory fire

Forty firefighters are continuing to fight a blaze at a factory containing lighter products in Dandenong South.

About 12.30pm on Tuesday 9 December, Fire Rescue Victoria crews responded to multiple Triple Zero (000) calls reporting a factory fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene in six minutes, finding the 1800-square-metre factory on Kimberly Road fully involved in flames.

Crews were continuing to contain the fire from spreading to a neighbouring factory containing hydraulics.

“Firefighter welfare is paramount with the current warm weather presenting challenges,” FRV stated.

CFA, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria are also at the scene.

As of 3pm, the incident was still not under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, FRV stated.