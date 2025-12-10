Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza

Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with a firearm at the shopping centre on McCrae Street about 11.10am.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and searched the area.

A 30-year-old man fled on foot and was arrested nearby on Boyd Lane.

Officers seized an imitation firearm.

The man was taken into custody where he will be interviewed.

There were no injuries.

Three other males were arrested and released shortly afterwards by police.