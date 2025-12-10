Social cohesion workshops begin

Social cohesion workshop registrations are open for residents in the South East.

It comes after various Afghan-Australian and Hazara communities clashed over a proposed renaming of the precinct to Little Bamiyan earlier this year.

As part of a two-part consultation, there will be a series of community engagement sessions on social cohesion and community resilience, prior to a separate Council-run consultation on the Thomas Street precinct.

The first workshop is to roll out this Friday 12 December at the Springvale Rise Primary School from 9am-12pm and the other at Bunjil Place on Monday 22 December. Registrations are essential.

They are organised by a working group established in partnership with City of Greater Dandenong Council, City of Casey, Cardinia Shire Council, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission supported by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs’ Office for Social Cohesion.

Dr Tania Miletic is tasked with the important role as independent facilitator for the workshops, who promotes building trust through mentorship opportunities, public awareness campaigns on inclusion and respect, as well as cultural and social activities to strengthen community bonds.

An experienced peace and conflict studies academic and practitioner, Dr Miletic has previously worked in government and non-government organsiations such as the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Victorian Government Department of Premier and Cabinet, Australian Multicultural Foundation and international peacebuilding organisations including the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies and Conciliation Resources.

The second part of the consultation will be a shortlist of names by the council, community feedback on the shortlisted names would be sought before the council reaches a final decision, as previously reported by Star Journal.

There are no details on the number of participants in the workshops or the dialogue and how the shortlisted names will be chosen.

Greater Dandenong Council’s strategy and corporate services director, Dr Marjan Hajjari says, “Communities in our region are wonderfully diverse places where everyone is welcome to live together peacefully even when times are challenging.

“While our communities remain resilient, ongoing challenges such as the cost of living and global conflict place very real and sustained pressure on the social fabric that holds us together.

“These workshops are a great opportunity to come together and explore the role each of us plays in shaping a stronger, fairer future.”

The Connections that Matter workshops are part of a social cohesion collaboration between Greater Dandenong City Council, City of Casey and Cardinia Shire Council, the Australian Government’s Office for Social Cohesion, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

Tuesday afternoon’s workshop in Springvale marked the half-way point in the Connections That Matter series which provides safe spaces to define and discuss what social cohesion means for the community.

Registrations are essential for the workshops with one location in Springvale Rise Primary School this Friday 12 December from 9am until 12pm at 355A Springvale Road, Springvale

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/connections-that-matter-social-cohesion-workshop-tickets-1972256456152

Bunjil Place level 1 (Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri rooms) on Monday 22 December at 2 Patrick North East Drive, Narre Warren

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/connections-that-matter-social-cohesion-workshop-tickets-1975370883488