Two men wanted over alleged hit-run

Police are appealing for public assistance to find two men allegedly involved in a hit-run collision that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Noble Park this year.

A grey Ford hatchback, and a grey Volkswagen Golf were seen racing each other on the Princes Highway on Thursday 22 May just before 2.30pm, according to Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers.

Both vehicles allegedly ran a red light, before the Ford struck a motorcycle.

The male rider, a 61-year-old Vermont South man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He sustained several upper and lower body injuries requiring multiple surgeries which remain ongoing.

The two male occupants of the Ford got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled the scene.

The first male is described as Caucasian with a slim build, about 30 years old and wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white runners.

The second male is described as having an olive complexion, solid build, about 45-55-years-old and wearing a black short sleeve puffer jacket, dark T-shirt, blue jeans and with some sort of bag, possibly a dark coloured backpack with white writing over his shoulder.

Police located the Volkswagen allegedly bearing false registration plates shortly after and arrested a 22-year-old Melton woman and 27-year-old Beaconsfield man.

They were charged with multiple offences including dangerous driving causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury and recklessly causing injury, and have since faced court.

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.