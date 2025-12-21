Sporting initiative by young local takes off

by Jensy Callimootoo

Play it Forward Vic was first initiated by 13-year-old Casey local, Charlotte, after a family trip to Fiji in 2024.

With the help of her mum Kylie, the mission aims to collect preloved and obsolete sports uniforms and equipment for under-resourced communities overseas.

By collaborating with local sport clubs and associations, the organisation has been able to supply uniforms to communities based in the Pacific Islands, like Samoa, Fiji and Timor Lester.

When in Fiji, Charlotte recalls a woman, Adi Ana, who told Charlotte she was trying to raise funds to pay for sport uniforms and equipment for some netball players in her village.

“After returning home, I was determined to help and I began collecting netball uniforms to support the three teams in Nayawa,” said Charlotte

“The response was amazing.

“I received over 200 items of uniforms and equipment, enough to support not only the village of Nayawa but also the neighbouring village,”

From there, Charlotte says the impact from seeing how one person making a difference impacted her future endeavours — an impact that developed into Play it Forward Vic.

“I made the commitment that my Year 9 ‘Personal Best’ project would be running another sports uniform drive.

“The beneficiary of this project was the school community, Chanel College in Moamoa, Samoa.

“We have collected and donated netball uniforms for four teams and rugby 7’s uniforms for six teams.’

Since its inception, the community initiative has now gone on to further donate to five communities across the Pacific, garnering support from Casey Fields, Casey stadium, Casey council and Olive Road Sporting Complex.

Melbourne Football Club and Melbourne City FC also donated several boxes of clothing.

Charlotte says this is a critical mission that benefits grassroots sports, increased participation in sporting events, encourages camaraderie and socialisation and finally, empowers girls who play sports.

“All of these factors contribute to a fun, inclusive and encouraging sporting environment,” said Charlotte.

“This mission emphasises on the fact that in a country like Australia, we are given endless opportunities and are rarely limited.

“When I look at images of current communities lacking quality or even matching sporting uniforms, I am reminded of how privileged I am to be able to put on my netball or school dress and feel ‘one’ with my peers.”

To help the cause, Charlotte has urged the community in Victoria to band together and contribute by donating preloved sport uniforms or through financial donations.

“We are hoping to raise $4,000 to assist with uniform collection, packaging, transport, international taxes and delivery,” said Charlotte.

“This will ensure we can continue to meet the needs of multiple communities in 2026 and beyond.”

Those who would like to donate to Charlotte’s cause can donate at, gofund.me/a75e180ef