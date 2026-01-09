Alleged speeding crash ends on Star News office embankment

By Violet Li

Passers-by intervened as an alleged speeding car came to grief outside the Pakenham Gazette (also Star News)’s office just after 4pm on Friday 9 January.

Witnesses said the dark green Holden swerved sharply away from the Army Road and crashed into the grassed embankment on the old Princes Highway intersection.

When Pakenham Gazette (also Star News) reporters came outside the office to watch the unfolding drama, police and two fire trucks had arrived. Police officers spoke to several witnesses.

Pakenham mother-to-be Kayla Cadd, who is due to deliver on Saturday, witnessed the entire incident.

She said the Holden was speeding into the Army Road via the slip lane on the Princes Highway, and then swerved right across the opposite lane and drove up into the grassed embankment.

She said a man got out of the car and started running further into Army Road.

The man didn’t say anything to her and just gave her a thumbs-up.

Ms Cadd followed him all the way to his house.

“He just wouldn’t stop. He just kept running. Just kept going. He wouldn’t even look at me,” she recalled.

Pakenham Gazette has seen a photo of the alleged driver running topless. The temperature at the time was over 40 degrees.

According to the Victoria Police, there were no injuries.