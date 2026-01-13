Community condemns islamophobic attack on local Imam

Words of support and condemnation of the islamophobic incident have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park.

Imam Purdic was travelling with his wife in their car when they were racially abused from occupants of a small black hatch along South Gippsland Highway, Dandenong South about 7.40pm on 10 January.

The offending vehicle allegedly continued to block the couple’s car, forcing them into a nearby service station where the occupants continued to racially abuse the victims as well as damage their vehicle.

Mr Purdic hopped out of the vehicle and was allegedly assaulted until good Samaritans intervened before the offenders allegedly returned to their vehicle and fled.

The Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives have arrested three people a 23-year-old male from Cranbourne North, 22-year-old Cranbourne East man have been charged with criminal damage and common law assault.

An 18-year-old Dandenong South woman was released pending summons.

The Cranbourne North man is reported to be withdrawing heavily from drugs the Dandenong Magistrates Court heard.

The Cranbourne East man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.

In a statement, the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society Noble Park have said the attackers shouted anti-Muslin slurs and threats “, including a stabbing threat directed at the Imam’s wife, who wears hijab,” with “significant “damage to the vehicle.

“The Imam has expressed gratitude that his children were not present, noting the profound trauma the incident has caused.

Imam Purdic calls on all Australians to work together to prevent such hatred and violence.

“This attack occurs despite recent recognition of the UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia and in the context of rising anti-Muslim hate across Australia.

“Community leaders are urging stronger action from institutions, media and authorities to address Islamophobia and ensure that existing and new anti-vilification laws are enforced.

“The BHIS Noble Park Mosque thanks the community for its support and stands united against hatred, reaffirming its commitment to peace, dignity and social cohesion.”

Imam Purdic has served the community for more than 12 years as a religious leader, educator and interfaith advocate through the Interfaith Network Dandenong, promoting peace, coexistence and mutual respect.

City of Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan has expressed well-wishes for the Imam and his wife.

“We are reassured that Victoria Police acted quickly on this matter and charges have already been laid.

“There is no place for religious-based or hate-based behaviour in our community.

“Greater Dandenong is a multicultural, multi-faith success story, where people from many faiths and cultures live together harmoniously.

“We all work to reinforce that our community has a strong sense of belonging and many shared values, despite following different faiths,” she said.

“We recently celebrated New Year’s Eve fireworks together.

“We saw 35,000 people of many different backgrounds gathering without incident for a wonderful, family focused event. This is the Greater Dandenong that reflects who we really are.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams describes the incident “incredibly distressing” acknowledging Greater Dandenong’s most culturally diverse community in the nation and it being the “greatest strength.”

“Racism, violence and hatred have no place in Victoria and I condemn these attacks unequivocally.

“Attacks like this seek to divide us, but I know our community will respond with kindness and care.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans who stepped in to render assistance during and after this incident, and to the organisations and faith communities providing support to the victims of this appalling attack.”

The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) released a statement condemning the attack along with Australia’s Special Envoy To Combat Islamophobia.

“The Imam was punched in the face, and his vehicle was damaged while bystanders intervened to stop further harm,” ANIC statement read.

“ANIC also warns that political rhetoric and irresponsible media commentary are actively fuelling this violence, particularly the dangerous false equivalence being drawn between peaceful pro-Palestinian advocacy and the Bondi terror attacks.

“This framing has contributed directly to a surge in Islamophobic abuse, threats and physical assaults, both online and in our streets.”

ANIC’s Action Against Islamophobia (AAI) initiative is supporting the victims and monitoring this case closely, along with Board of Imams Victoria’s Countering Islamophobia Project.