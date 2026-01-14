Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards is now open with 18 awards up for grabs.

Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation during the 2025 calendar year.

Considered the most prestigious night for Victoria’s sporting and active recreation sector, the VSAs recognises 18 awards covering individual and team athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, administrators, media personnel and the initiatives that ensure Victorians remain active.

Presented by the Victorian Government and Vic sport, nominations are now open from Wednesday 14 January until 13 February with the nomination process open to all members of the public.

The night provides the opportunity to celebrate the grassroots heroes who excelled at a community level, high-performance athletes who shone at a national and international level and everyone in between.

Vicsport Chair, Jason Hellwig strongly urges Victorians to submit their nominations “to ensure their sport is well represented on the night.”

“This is such a special night on the Victorian sporting calendar where we have the opportunity to honour the grassroots heroes who keep our sport and recreation sector thriving alongside the high-performance athletes who starred on the world stage.”

Following the closure of nominations on Friday 13 February, four finalists for each of the 18 awards will be decided by esteemed judging panels and announced in March.

Winners will then be revealed at the VSAs on Wednesday 13 May 2026 in the Members Dining Room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All finalists, family, friends, sporting organisations and clubs are invited to attend the VSAs and celebrate the successes of sport in Victoria. Ticketing details will be announced soon.

Nominations can be submitted via the Vicsport website.

