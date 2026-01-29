DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Citizens embraced on Australia Day

New citizens Rahul Shinde, with Vayu, 3, at Bunjil Place on Australia Day. (Ljubica Vrankovic: 530327)

Dozens of Casey’s newest citizens were welcomed in a citizenship ceremony at Bunjil Place on 26 January.

There were 200 recipients beaming with pride and joy as they pledged allegiance and waved Australian flags on Australia Day.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen was among rows of MPs and councillors who welcomed “our newest citizens”.

“Casey is a city shaped by people from many cultures and backgrounds, and we are stronger because of that diversity.

“When you become an Australian citizen in Casey, you’re not just joining a city—you’re joining a welcoming community that values inclusion, respect and connection.”

Other speakers included Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson and 2025 Casey Citizen of the Year joint-winner Toni Arfaras.

Casey Woman of the Year awardee Chanchal Kumavat, MPs Cassandra Fernando, Brad Battin, Renee Heath and Pauline Richards, deputy mayor Michelle Crowther, councillors Kim Ross, Gary Rowe and Anthony Walter also attended.

