Ramadan Night Market returns

by Sahar Foladi

As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market.

An estimated 1 million people is expected at the Thomas Street and Harmony Square precinct transformed with live kebabs, snacks, desserts, culture and community stalls all while respecting the holy month.

Since its inauguration last year by the Bright Community Organisation, the event is set to be bigger and better kicking off from Thursday 19 February until Sunday March 15, from 7pm to 12am.

It will also expand into Casey for two nights on 24-25 February.

“I think the biggest thing to expect will definitely be the scale of the event, the number of stallholders, the amount of details that we’ll out into the event, it’ll be more of a controlled environment,” Bright Community Organisation executive member Ibrahim Hassan says.

“It’ll be respectful, and I think the atmosphere will definitely feel a lot greater than it was.”

A total of 145 stallholders have so far registered, compared to 85 vendors last year.

Ther market will stretch over 430 metres this year, more than doubling last year’s 180-metre expanse.

Executive member Ali Ibrahimi says the team of four has worked hard with stakeholders to improve the event, smooth out details “to better cater the wider community.”

The team of four, which includes Ahmad Ghowsi, Hassan Maqsoodi, Ibrahim Hassan and Ali Ibrahimi, are said to have gone from monthly meetings to weekly and now daily meetings ahead of the event.

Mr Ghowsi confirms that the team received requests to move the event to other city councils like City of Monash and City of Melbourne, but he says Greater Dandenong Council had gone to great lengths in support of the night market, with Cr Jim Memeti as the “great driving force”.

“They were quite keen to continue to support this event to ensure this event stays.

“It has been born in City of Greater Dandenong, it should stay here and the heart of this event should be Thomas Street and Harmony Square.

“Also, due to the large amount of work required, the commitment and responsibility, we decided not to compromise the quality of this great event and rather focus on the main event here in Greater Dandenong before thinking to expand elsewhere.”

He says they are “reluctant to commit” to anything else as approached by other government agencies and stakeholders interested to partner with Bright Community Organisation.

Executive member, Ali Ibrahimi says while Ramadan is observed by people of the Islamic faith, the event’s purpose is to bring people from every faith, every corner and state within the country.

Councillor Jim Memeti attended last year as the mayor of the city, boasting about the municipality’s social cohesion.

“What I’m looking forward to this year is how they will expand the event from Walker Street all the way to Clow Street.

“I’m looking forward to encouraging more people to attend and share the month of Ramadan and Muslim hospitality.”

The neighbouring City of Casey will host the market for two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday 24-25 February just outside Bunjil Place.

There is a likelihood of expanding the market’s duration in Casey next year.

Crowds of 350,000 were estimated in the nine-day run in Dandenong last year, leading to the Federal Government quickly announcing funding of $225,000.

The success of the event had Greater Dandenong trending on social media as a few influencers also attended.