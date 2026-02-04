DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Vengeful tenant jailed after arson spree

Vengeful tenant jailed after arson spree

Tsai-Wei Hung throws matches to ignite fuel that she poured on the doorstep of her landlord's home in Berwick. (Supplied)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An evicted tenant who inflicted a series of firebombing attacks against her ex-housemates and landlord has been jailed for at least four years.

Tsai-Wei Hung, 33, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to four counts of arson and a string of other offences including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, burglary and property damage.

After being evicted in March 2024, Hung embarked on a “terrifying vendetta” over three months, judge Carolene Gwynn said in sentencing on 4 February.

It started with throwing eggs and used her car to ram her former home’s garage door in Clyde North in March 2024.

She also drove her car dangerously at her former landlord and a tenant, while she crashed through bollards and chased them across a lawn. She later told police that she “wanted to scare them”.

Three months later, she set alight plastic bottles of fuel at the front door of her former home in Clyde North and later at her landlord’s home in Berwick.

In between those attacks, she demanded $30,000 from the landlord – her extortion attached to threats to him and his family.

She also destroyed two of her ex-housemates’ cars parked in the street, by pouring accelerant over the cars and lighting “match after match until you managed to set fire to each car”.

“You clearly aimed to cause maximum damage and you did so,” Judge Gwynn said, also laternoting the unpredictability and inherent dangerousness of fire.

At 4.30am in the morning, Hung arrived at the landlord’s house and threw a bottle of petrol at the front door. There were seven occupants in “harm’s way” including his wife, children, mother-in-law and sheltering victims of the Clyde North arson.

The landlord opened the door, smelt petrol and quickly closed the door as Hung tried to light a match.

“Go to hell,” she yelled in Mandarin as she started the fire – which quickly went out by itself on the concrete.

“It’s more by good fortune rather than good management by you that not more harm was caused,” Judge Gwynn said.

Hung fled the scene in a rental car – which she later sold for $8900 on Facebook Marketplace.

Her “sheer anger” and “overtly destructive behaviour” was cause for concern, as was the targeted, persistent and escalation of the vendetta and its risk to others, Judge Gwynn said.

During her ongoing animosity to her victims, her “wrath” seemed to “bubble and fester”. Even being interviewed by police didn’t seem to give Hung pause, Judge Gwynn said.

Nor did the personal safety intervention orders that were issued to protect the victims from her.

Hung claimed that she had been abused and assaulted by her victims prior to her eviction. Judge Gwynn did not make a factual finding on this claim.

Nine victims tendered victim impact statements, many of whom were seeking mental health support due to the trauma.

Hung was sentenced as a serious arson offender due to her multiple arson offences.

The Taiwanese national who was in Australia on a working visa had no prior criminal history, was diagnosed with PTSD and persistent depression stemming from childhood.

She had been reportedly assaulted and bullied in remand.

Hung was jailed for up to six years and two months, with a non-parole period of four years.

Her term included 600 days in pre-sentence remand.

Digital Editions

  • Vengeful tenant jailed after arson spree

    Vengeful tenant jailed after arson spree

    by Cam Lucadou-WellsAn evicted tenant who inflicted a series of firebombing attacks against her ex-housemates and landlord has been jailed for at least four years.…

More News

  • Ex-mayor Aziz unable to appear in court due to illness

    Ex-mayor Aziz unable to appear in court due to illness

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 174279 Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz, who is facing five charges laid by the state’s anti corruption body, has been unable to appear in…

  • Hawks make history with T20 victory

    Hawks make history with T20 victory

    Sunday’s Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) T20 grand final was a replay of Saturday’s clash between Narre South and Hallam Kalora Park – only this time the Hawks got the…

  • Leap To Fame lifts the bar in Cranbourne Cup for the ages

    Leap To Fame lifts the bar in Cranbourne Cup for the ages

    It was a heavyweight title fight that certainly delivered on its billing. Saturday night’s $150,000 Group 1 Cranbourne Cup (2555m) will be talked about for many years to come after…

  • Lions hold on for second victory

    Lions hold on for second victory

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517376 Narre South won its second game of the season in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, holding off Hallam Kalora…

  • Panthers finish good work with victory away at Geelong

    Panthers finish good work with victory away at Geelong

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509512 Dandenong played spoiler and finished off its good work against Geelong on day two of round 15 in Victorian Premier Cricket. The Panthers…

  • Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

    Measles exposure sites listed in the South East

    Koo-wee-rup, Dandenong and Bangholme have been officially listed among public exposure sites for new measles cases. In an alert from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Caroline McElnay, three recently-returned overseas…

  • Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million

    Lyndhurst man set for life after winning $4.8 million

    A Lyndhurst man’s morning routine was blissfully interrupted with a call letting him know, he’s bagged a whopping $4.8 million in last night’s lotto draw. The man held the division…

  • Ramadan Night Market returns

    Ramadan Night Market returns

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market. An estimated…

  • No support for Tuesdays

    No support for Tuesdays

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 A Greater Dandenong councillor’s pitch to change meeting days from Mondays to Tuesdays has sunk without support from colleagues. There were no movers…

  • Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Tireless volunteer continues to give

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531394 Long serving volunteer Selliah Nalliah has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to Tamil and…