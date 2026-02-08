Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

by Sahar Foladi

Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out with speed.

Greater Dandenong Council is set to unveil a new market precinct plan for the iconic trading area as part of a major revitalisation of Central Dandenong.

However, the traders elected spokesperson for the Bazaar Pavilion, Leon Buchman fears it may be a “complete disaster” for stallholders.

They are expecting higher rents upon the project’s completion, without any guarantee of increased customers or sales for the businesses. Mr Buchman says.

“They just show fantasy pictures, stories about how it’ll be nice benches.

“It’s not about business but about exhibition. At the end of the day people need to make profit.”

Mr Buchman has constantly raised concerns about the lack of advertisement in the Bazaar pavilion, which hosts stalls selling clothes, shoes, jewellery, accessories and other items.

He says the food-stalls in the other sections of the market are celebrated at the site’s regular festivals, while the Bazaar is abandoned by potential customers.

“The majority of people at the Market are losing money on Tuesday and Friday because no one comes.

“There’s nothing to attract people – there’s less variety, less advertising for the bazaar,” he says.

“People want to visit in the environment of the market, not the exhibition which blocks the colours of the market.

“At the end of the day it’ll be complete disaster, all the traders know that no one is happy.”

Mr Buchman says their request to the market’s management to see the revitalisation plans was rejected.

Management instead invited traders to a session about the plans.

Mr Buchman refused to attend saying, “there’s no point having meetings without the reports.”

Mr Buchman has owned stall businesses at multiple markets around Melbourne since 1991, including a phone accessories stall at the Bazaar.

Dandenong Market’s management told Star Journal it has consulted with traders and customers on the details of the plans which will be shared in “due course.”

“This will be a very important strategic initiative and as the project gets underway, we’ll be updating all stakeholders accordingly.

“Over the last 159 years, we have regularly upgraded the Market and will continue to do so to ensure that our amenities and product ranges accommodate the needs of our loyal, existing customers and equally attract new customers from across Victoria.”

As previously reported, the plans are expected to create a “modern” pop-up area for upcoming businesses.

Whilst plans aren’t made public, according to Bazaar traders it includes height restrictions, snack vendors within the Bazaar, seating arrangements, clear signages for customers, and a requirement for stalls to have boards on either side to look “tidy.”

According to them, the management have communicated they have the funds ready, and works will start soon in sections to allow minimal interruptions.

The plan is said to be completed before Christmas this year.

Many traders told Star Journal they have to wait and see how the changes will impact their business and how much the rent will be increased by in order to determine their future.

A retailer of more than 20 years says they are struggling to make profit under the current circumstances.

She fears this will further decrease after the project is completed whilst their rent and costs go up.

“We have to sell a lot with less profit to keep going.

“Everything will be expensive. If I put prices up, my business will drop by 40 per cent.

“We don’t want any change. Some people make enough money now, afterwards is not guaranteed.”

She says a majority of the customers are local residents, who barter with her over the price of her garments.

Tony has been operating in the same location for more than a decade.

He says, they will be “moved around” making it difficult for past customers to find them.

”It’s all left in the dark about what’s going to happen. Everybody says the market will be improved, it’ll bring fresh faces in but there is no guarantee this will improve anything.”

Many retail traders at the Bazaar have their products on display right above their stall on a fence, like Victor’s, who has been at the market for 36 years.

He says he doesn’t mind complying with the new changes which includes height restrictions as he’d never put safety in jeopardy.

Victor says with previous renovations, traders were moved accordingly. This time would be no different, he expects.

Depending on the improvements, their stall positions and the rent increase, traders say they will decide in due course on whether their businesses will stay at the Bazaar.

The components of the Dandenong CBD revitalisation include the $2 billion Capital Alliance project for Little India, including housing, retail, education and hotels, the Dandenong Market Precinct Masterplan (Council-led for the market area) for a complex of 8-10 storeys, and a new Dandenong Community Hub.