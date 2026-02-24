Cranbourne man charged following burglary at sports facility

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Mornington Peninsula Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a Cranbourne man following an alleged burglary at a sporting facility in Boneo.

Police were called following a burglary at a sporting facility on Boneo Road, Boneo, on 7 February.

It is alleged that an unknown man forced entry into the building and stole over $11,000 in prize money and salaries for an upcoming competition.

Several computers were also stolen along with a number of personal items belonging to staff members.

On 17 February, police arrested a 34-year-old man from Cranbourne.

Police will further allege the man also stole a number of items, including jewellery and designer goods, from a residence in Junction Village on 2 February.

He has been charged with: burglary (x2); theft (x2); theft from motor vehicle (x2); possess a drug of dependence, and theft of motor vehicle.

He has been bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.

Police were able to recover part of the stolen money and return it to the sports facility.

