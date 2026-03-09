Massage parlour rubs locals the wrong way

by Sahar Foladi

To the alarm of nearby parents and traders, a purported massage parlour with ‘optional VIP services’ is set to legitimately open two doors down from a primary school in Dandenong West.

The luridly-red shopfront will officially open in the Hemmings Street retail area on Saturday 21 March however there’s a flyer put up outside the shop with a QR code for locals to know more about what to expect.

Concerned locals found it bizarre when a simple scan of the QR code led them to a “VIP Massage” website, depicting semi-nude photos of females with faces half covered.

Until recently, its website boasted: “optional VIP Services are available — just ask your girl privately in the room”.

When the Journal rang and enquired as to what this meant, it was told that it was “girlfriend-boyfriend service”.

A window poster advertises that “friendly girls” of “all nationalities” can “earn cash daily”.

The business profile on Google says the business “delivers professional relaxation massage services in a clean and discreet setting.”

The decriminalisation of sex work in Victoria has been implemented in two stages since February 2022 in Victoria, starting with removing criminal penalties for sex work.

In its second stage, the state’s brothel licensing system was removed and sex industry premises were regulated the same as other businesses from 1 December 2023.

Kafe on Hemmings café owner, Leah says the community are concerned for what this could mean for the area including safety concerns and the kind of clientele it’ll bring to Hemmings Street retail area.

“It doesn’t make sense this is able to open up so close to a primary school, where kids can walk past and be subjected to something like this.

“It’s just a lot of residents and business owners feel it’ll bring negativity through the street and area. It’s not a good thing for young kids to walk past every day, the parents have to try and explain what’s going on.

“I understand the legislation allows them to open it up and do whatever they want but it’s a little uncomfortable. There were some locals that saw the ad, scanned the QR code and pretty confronted and disappointed to see.”

VIP Massage business owner, Yang Ju, says she understands the community’s questions and concerns but assures that it will operate strictly in accordance with the Victorian law, council planning requirements and all safety and compliance obligations.

“We are committed to being a respectful and considerate neighbour and to operating quietly and responsibly within the community.

“Our signage is deliberately modest and age-appropriate, and the premises operates with clear internal policies relating to lawful conduct, safety, hygiene and behaviour on site.

“Entry to the premises is monitored and minors are not permitted to enter.

“As with any small business operating within a neighbourhood shopping strip, our intention is simply to run a clean and orderly premises that coexists respectfully with surrounding businesses and the wider community.”

It’s confirmed by Ms Ju that there will be no alcohol served at the premises.

The first branch of VIP Massage opened in Noble Park in December 2024, with zero community complaints according to Ms Ju.

“That location has settled in quietly as part of the local shopping strip and we hope the Dandenong premises will follow the same pattern.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti says he will convey the community’s concerns in the next council meeting on Monday 16 March.

“It doesn’t make sense to have one so close to a primary school, where students will walk past and ask their parents what is this?

“I’m very disappointed that Council doesn’t have the powers to stop these places opening up in our shopping strips

“This is not fair on the school, students and traders, the people who shop there.

“If this doesn’t change, you’ll see more and more of these things open in every place.”

He asked residents to write to Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, expressing their concerns.