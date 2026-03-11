Bittersweet celebrations of IWD

by Sahar Foladi

Wellspring for Women opt for a delayed celebration of International Women’s Day to combine Eid ul Fitr and Holi celebrations at the end of March.

The organisation is made by women for women, from across the globe who now call Greater Dandenong or the South east their home, majority of the them have fled persecution but that’s just one scar out of the many.

It’s CEO, Dalal Smiley admits IWD has been “really difficult to joyfully celebrate,” considering the Middle East conflict, impacting the culturally and linguistically diverse communities here in Greater Dandenong.

“Our lives are closely connected to the tragic events in the middle east.

“As a CEO of Wellsprings for Women, I am also a Lebanese -born Australian who is witnessing the bombing and utter destruction of streets I walked on, neighbourhood I grew up in and buildings I once passed by or visited.

“Every day we either celebrate our achievements, reflect on our world and its woes as well as its wonders, or mourn and grieve the tragic loss of lives across the globe.

“Regardless of where they occur, the tragedies of women and children getting killed move us to tears and compel us to rise beyond despair to keep chasing that illusive light at what seems an endless tunnel.

“We commit to remain vigilant and continue to raise the voices of women and children who deserve a life of dignity and a future where equality and justice are a lived reality rather than a goal to pursue or a dream waiting to be realised”

Women gather at Wellsprings every day to share stories, learn, support one another, grow and thrive in wisdom and compassion, but the pain is described “palpable” and grief “overwhelming” for many of these women who are impacted either directly or indirectly.

As participant are still observe fasting during this holy month of Ramadan, the organisation decided to have a combined celebration on Friday 27 March, celebrating both Eid ul Fitr for Muslims, Holi for Hindu as well as IWD.

Reflecting on this year’s theme of IWD being balancing the scales, Wellsprings says they know women’s rights can can never be taken for granted, that women have fought for over hundred of years through activism and solidarity as they can be cancelled with a stroke of a pen.