Noble Park woman arrested, Dora the pup recovered

A woman has been arrested and an allegedly stolen puppy has been recovered by police in Noble Park this morning (11 March).

Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on Chapel Street, South Yarra about 3.25pm on Monday 9 March.

The owner was inside a shopping plaza at the time of the incident.

Since Monday, extensive searches for Dora have taken place, with videos of the puppy and images of three women being widely shared online.

Officers located Dora at a property on Barnett Grove in Noble Park this morning.

A 19-year-old Noble Park woman was arrested at the scene.

She was taken into custody and set to be interviewed by police.

Dora was uninjured and has been returned to her family.

Police believe two other female offenders are outstanding at this stage.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au