Partnerships for manufacturing future

The South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance has joined forces to inspire the next generation of manufacturers in secure and reliable employment.

The partnership with Bayside Glen Eira Kingston Local Learning Employment Network (BGKLLEN), will promote their, Gen Industry Manufacturing Program to local students looking for work experience, and possible apprenticeships with local manufacturers.

SEMMA CEO, Honi Walker says, they are proud to work with BGKLLEN.

“We strongly encourage our many manufacturing members to get involved and develop linkages with BGKLLEN to inspire the future manufacturing stars to come and experience the many diverse facets, roles and opportunities that a career in manufacturing offers.”

The voice for manufacturers, SEMMA represents a sector that contributes $89b annually to the economy, employing 75,400 people in 3800 manufacturing businesses,

BGKLLEN’s Gen Industry program promotes collaboration between industries, schools, and young people to enhance employment outcomes in the manufacturing industry.

It’s CEO, Jayne Vallesays they are thrilled.

“Gen Industry Manufacturing is a powerful example of what happens with local businesses collaborate to achieve a shared goal.”

BGKLLEN provides resources and events for schools, parents, and students to educate them about a Smart, Secure & Sustainable career in manufacturing while connecting them with proactive employers.

Gen Industry Manufacturing is facilitated by a Committee of Local Employers, South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) and BGKLLEN.

The small not for profit BGKLLEN is often in the background as the partnership brokers, relationship builders and connectors.

The BGKLLEN comprises over 100 organisations and community members and 200 local businesses – all overseen by 10 voluntary committee members and 5 staff.