Noble Park woman charged over allegedly stolen pup

A woman has been charged over an allegedly stolen puppy that was recovered by police in Noble Park.

Dora, a 10-month-old black cavoodle, was allegedly untied from a pole on Chapel Street, South Yarra about 3.25pm on Monday 9 March.

The owner was inside a shopping plaza at the time of the incident.

Since Monday, extensive searches for Dora have taken place, with videos of the puppy and images of three women being widely shared online.

After a Crime Stoppers call from a member of the public, officers located Dora at a property on Barnett Grove in Noble Park on Wednesday 11 March.

A 19-year-old Noble Park woman was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with theft, and bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 September.

Dora was uninjured and has been returned to her family.

A 27-year-old Richmond woman turned herself in at a police station on Wednesday 11 March.

She was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

Police believe one female offender remains outstanding at this stage.

She is described as Caucasian, aged in her 20s with long brown hair.

The woman was seen wearing a black T-shirt and adidas-branded tracksuit pants.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au