Council opposed to new skyscraper heights

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A draft council report has called for the State Government to scale back its plans for giant apartment towers in Springvale and Noble Park CBDs.

The Government recently released Train and Tram Zone Activity Centre (TTZACs) draft maps for skyscrapers up to 16 storeys and up to 12 storeys on specific sites in Springvale and Noble Park respectively.

Eligible buildings in these “core areas” will be ‘deemed to comply’ with planning rules and be exempt from VCAT review, meaning residents will have less say.

In Greater Dandenong Council’s draft submission, it calls for the Government to retain the council’s more modest structure plans of up to 12 storeys (Springvale) and six storeys (Noble Park).

It notes that the council structure plans were developed with community consultation over “many years”.

In Springvale and Noble Park, the council had planned setbacks to create a “pedestrian scale” and minimize overshadowing, wind impacts and visual bulk, as well as to create laneways to help pedestrian and traffic movement.

The council was also keen to protect Noble Park’s “village” character.

“This work ensured that our activity centres can accommodate significant housing growth, while also protecting and enhancing the amenity and liveability of these centres,” the council report stated.

“Furthermore, Council understands that it has more than sufficient capacity in the existing zoning to meet its housing targets.”

Councillors were set to decide whether to approve the draft submission on Monday 16 March.

The report also noted the lack of detail to make an informed assessment on TTZACs, such as on planning controls and the removal of third-party appeal rights.

“Council is concerned that the community will not understand the full suite of changes that are proposed.

“Council is opposed to removing third party notice and review rights, which are vital for maintaining community input in local planning decisions.”

Greater Dandenong was also opposed to a potential infrastructure levy, which would “further compromise new investments in an already challenging market”.

Apartment development needed to be made “more viable”, the draft report argued.

The council was generally supportive of the Government’s plans for Dandenong but with more intensive development south of Dandenong railway station.

It called for a reduction in the inner catchment (four storeys) and outer catchment (three-storey) areas that extend into Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale residential neighbourhoods.

According to the Government’s early TTZAC consultations, respondents wanted parks and open space, as well as space between buildings and travel improvements.

In Noble Park, people stated that roads were already congested and parking was in short supply.

In Springvale, there were concerns for pedestrian safety and car congestion. More train station parking was requested.

The TTZACs are part of plan for 300,000-plus new homes in 23 Melbourne TTZACs by 2051, including 52,500 in Greater Dandenong generally.

“We want more Victorians to have the opportunity to live close to public transport, their loved ones, and the things that matter to them,” Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has said.

Consultation on the TTZACs closes on Sunday 22 March.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/activity-centres-program-stage-two