DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault

Man charged over Keysborough car-wash assault

A man is led into a police divisional van during his arrest in Noble Park on 11 March. (Victoria Police)

A man has been charged after an alleged serious assault at a Keysborough car wash in January.

A 49-year-old man required eye surgery after the altercation at the Cheltenham Road premises on 10 January.

He suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

On the evening of Wednesday 11 March, police arrested a 30-year-old Springvale South man on Railway Parade in Noble Park.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives executed a search warrant at the man’s address, seizing a gun, ammunition, drugs and phones.

He was charged with offences including recklessly causing serious injury and possessing cannabis.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 24 March.

