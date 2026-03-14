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Casey council opens naming consultation for new Clyde North facilities

Locals can consult the council on name proposals for new Clyde North facilities. (Supplied)

The Casey Council is opening up their consultation period for the naming of a reserve and community centre in Clyde North.

With the recreation reserve in Springleaf Avenue currently undergoing major construction, residents have been invited to have their say on the proposed names for both the reserve and the connecting community centre.

The council has proposed the names, ‘Springleaf Recreation Reserve’ and ‘Springleaf Community Centre’.

The community centre plans to deliver a kindergarten, maternal and child health consulting rooms and a community space.

Casey councillor Anthony Walter said that the new facilities were an important asset for the community, encouraging locals to get involved in the naming process.

“The recreation reserve is nearing completion and while the community centre will take a little longer to be built, undertaking this process for both facilities at the same time will ensure consistency in the naming as they come to fruition,” he said.

The consultation period will be closing on Sunday 29 March.

To have your say, go to conversations.casey.vic.gov.au

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