State promises thousands of jobs with new employment precinct in Cranbourne

The State Government plans to deliver fresh promises of more houses and thousands of jobs for the City of Casey.

The Allan Labor Government pledges to unlock 6800 locals jobs and an addition of 600 homes as plans with Croskell Employment Precinct near Cranbourne have been approved – with 1800 Victorians expected to call the community home.

Creating a new central hub in Melbourne’s South-East corridors, the new precinct is expected to open up jobs in numerous sectors including, manufacturing, logistics, clean tech, recycling, retail and commercial.

The precinct encompasses around 317 hectares and is bounded by Thompsons Road to the north, Berwick Cranbourne Road to the east, and Narre Warren Cranbourne Road to the west.

According to the government, it will connect the growing communities of Cranbourne East and Clyde North which builds on new road work developments including recent signalised intersections on Thompsons Road in Cranbourne, along with the extension of Casey Fields Boulevard.

Attorney General and Minister for Planning, Sonya Kilkenny said the new precinct will help to bridge the balance between work and home for many in Victoria.

“This is all about making it easier for families to live close to what matters to them, including close to jobs,” she said.

This was echoed by Cranbourne MP, Pauline Richards, who said that with this new precinct, locals would be able to spend less time commuting.

“This new neighbourhood will mean more people in my community can live close to work, spend less time commuting and more time with their families,” she said.