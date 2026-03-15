Food charity rocked by petrol spikes

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Fuel price rises are hurting all comers at a free food relief service in Noble Park.

As of Sunday 15 March, local unleaded 91 prices were as high as $2.55 a litre while diesel had broken the $2.70 barrier.

This puts up the cost of providing food at Noble Park Community Centre each Friday morning, which relies on donations as well as supplies from OzHarvest and Foodbank.

“When fuel costs increase, it affects the entire supply chain,” NPCC manager Grissel Walmaggia says.

“For a small charity like ours, that can mean higher transport costs, fewer donated pickups, and sometimes reduced availability of certain items.”

It also hurts the rising number of people queuing for the 150 free bags of groceries each week.

“When households are spending more on petrol to get to work, school or essential appointments, it leaves less money available for groceries,” Walmaggia said.

“During periods of rising living costs, we typically see more people turning to services like the Noble Pantry for help.”

NPCC was now an “essential frontline service” and a hub for more than 1100 visitors a week, she says.

“Many people come for more than groceries – they come for conversation, support and a sense of belonging.

“Financial stress and social isolation often go hand in hand.”

As a fuel saving, NPCC president Roz Blades advised people to cut down on car travel. For instance, going for grocery runs just once a week, or car-pooling.

“Getting to work is the most important thing. If you live near public transport, that’s the cheapest way to travel.”

The need for non-perishable food donations at NPCC was greater than ever, with its pantry emptied of food on the previous Friday.

The food pantry runs on Fridays 12pm at NPCC, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Donations welcome.

Details: 9547 5801 or nobleparkcc.org.au