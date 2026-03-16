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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap

Alan, who took charge of the 'bumper to bumper' proportion of the workshop.
by Jensy Callimootoo

It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a major gender gap in vehicle knowledge.

From changing a tyre to navigating around blown electrical fuses, the event, in collaboration with Women On Wheels (WOW) and RACV, covered all the crucial information needed to maintain a motor vehicle.

The event marked the first WOW held in Casey since the organisation’s inception, drawing nearly 50 women and young girls to Berwick and highlighting a growing interest in learning about vehicle maintenance.

With women purchasing over 60 percent of all new cars and making the final decisions in 85 percent of all new car purchases, a knowledge gap is still existent surrounding the maintenance that goes along with it.

Throughout the three-hour workshop, which covered five essential aspects of vehicle knowledge, many attendees left amazed by what they had learned.

Participants were divided into several groups, each working through the evening’s set activities, with only one rule for the night: “There are no such things as stupid questions.”

With that in mind, each group of women spent their evening remaining curious and asking their pensive questions to the mechanics while absorbing any information that was provided to them.

One attendee told Star News that she was shocked she had gone nearly her whole life not knowing how often car oil had to be checked or the ‘star-like’ order that nuts had to be tightened when changing a tyre.

Ashley Beck, now owner of the business and who’s recently taken the reins from his father Paul, says that the industry is rapidly changing and that women are not only interested in getting their hands dirty, but also need the platforms that help champion their inquisitiveness.

“Times have changed and it’s no longer a ‘male only’ environment,” Ashely said.

“Women want to be independent and empowered, this (event) we hope starts that trend.

“Knowledge is power, helping people make informed decisions on repairs and maintenance to their vehicles is so important. It also makes their vehicles safer and more reliable.”

Paul Beck, Ashely’s father, opened up the Berwick branch in the late 1980s with his brother, since then, the well-established shop has built a reputation that precedes them, with a dependable and extensive clientele.

Paul is now preparing for retirement as his son takes over the family business with his fiancée, Chloe — following a path similar to the one Paul took nearly 40 years ago with his wife.

As the once male-dominated industry continues to evolve, the business is proactively contributing to that change, recently welcoming a young student for work experience who is keen to gain her first experience in the field.

“It’s been good to learn from them,” she told Star News on the night.

It was the first event of its kind that the auto shop has hosted and following the strong turnout on Wednesday night, it’s unlikely to be the last.

When asked if more inclusive events like this could be on the horizon, Ashley’s response was short but promising: “Watch this space.”

“We had 49 women register and by the feedback we are getting it definitely won’t be the last,” he said.

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