South East hotspots for high-tech car thieves

Dandenong, Berwick and Narre Warren are among the suburban hotspots for vehicle thefts using key-cloning devices, according to Victoria Police.

Car theft has escalated in recent years in Victoria, coinciding with a surge of thieves using key mimicking or cloning technology to override car security systems, police say.

More than a quarter of stolen cars – or about 10,000 vehicles a year – are likely to be taken in this manner.

Police are working with manufacturers of popular makes and models with push start ignitions that are being increasingly targeted.

They include Toyota Landcruiser, Corolla, Hilux and Rav 4 as well as Holden Commodore and Suburu Impreza.

Police say cars are disappearing from residential streets and community locations without a robbery, burglary or carjacking.

In many cases, the owner reportedly retained the keys.

The most hard-hit suburbs for technology-driven car thefts were Melbourne, Dandenong, Tarneit, Narre Warren, St Albans, Craigieburn, Southbank, Reservoir, Truganina and Epping.

Other hotspots in early 2026 include Berwick, Malvern East, Clayton and Glen Waverley.

Last year, police seized 800 key cloning or reprogramming devices from prolific car thieves.

“Key cloning devices are showing up more and more frequently at search warrants and during intercepts of suspicious vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Regional Operations, Bob Hill said.

“There is no doubt this methodology is rife in the criminal world and as a community, we need to work together to reduce car theft.”

Police recovered about 80 per cent of stolen vehicles each year.

Deputy Comm Hill advised owners to park their car off the street, always lock the vehicle and install anti-theft devices such as an on-board diagnostic port lock.