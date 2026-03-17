Respected senior monk celebrates birthday

by Carmela Mendoza

Over the weekend (14-15 March), 1000 attendees gathered at Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple in Springvale South to celebrate the Most Venerable Abbot Sudhep Nan’s birthday.

This huge two-day celebration follows his recent hospital discharge and recovery from previous health concerns.

The event was traditional, with celebrations beginning on Saturday evening and the larger scale commemoration following on Sunday.

Abbot Sudhep Nan turned 74 this year, also highlighting his monk service of over 50 years.

His contribution to the Cambodian Buddhist community in Victoria has had a significant impact, according to a temple spokesperson.

The event was organised by those in the community as an act of appreciation and respect.

The attendees wanted to give back to the head of the temple with an abundance of blessings and prayers.

A fundraiser was also held for Abbot Sudhep Nan to provide money for his personal use.

Manifestations of quick recovery and life longevity were a key part of his celebrations as he continues to regain his health.