Crs clash over Taha funding

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong councillors have clashed over the Federal Government’s withdrawal of $670,000 funding to the Taha Association Centre.

Independent councillor Rhonda Garad began a report at a 16 March council meeting by acknowledging the Taha Association Centre’s valued service and role within the community, stating that they were “politically targeted and publicly demonised” over mourning for the passing of their spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

She criticised Labor Bruce MP, Julian Hill for lacking support towards the group after they received backlash for commemorating the Ayatollah’s assassination, which led to the withdrawal of their funding.

She says the TAHA community were “punished” by the withdrawal of “much-needed” community funds.

“Only about a year ago, our Federal MP Julian Hill was praising this community and seeking their support for his re-election and promising to stand with them. Yet when global events turned attention against Shia Muslims, that support seemed to disappear.

“The Taha community simply mourned the passing of their spiritual leader as their religion dictates and what has been the custom for 1400 years.

“Yet suddenly, when they privately did this in the privacy of their own facility, suddenly we are being told that this was inappropriate, we are told who we can mourn and not mourn. This community in federal parliament was targeted and the world has come down in this group

“Either we have freedom of religion as outlined in our constitution, which forbids government for prohibiting groups from practising their religion … or we have it for no one.”

The election promise of $670,000 funding was announced by the Bruce MP last year, but cancelled by Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Anne Aly, over “social cohesion” concerns following the recent controversy.

Labor councillor Phillip Danh however pushed back on her statements saying Taha didn’t meet the expectations of “our community.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own political and religious beliefs but with public funding comes with a responsibility to meet the views and the expectations of our community.

“Any group with pending grant funding who beaches this trust, regardless of who they are, does not meet this expectation at all.

“The Iranian regime is a brutal regime and it has committed significant atrocities on their own people including many who have escaped and who now call Melbourne home.”

Taha Association in a media release, expressed that the withdrawal of the fund was based on an “unchecked narrative,” and urged them the Federal government to restore the funding “based on facts”.

In a recent statement, Mr Hill said he’d seek a meeting with Taha’s leadership to “talk further about the way forward in support of the community and bringing people together”.

“There have always been limits to cultural expression in Australia, and religious practice does not justify all actions.

“The Minister’s decision to not proceed with the commitment in light of social cohesion concerns is really difficult for the Association but justified in the circumstances.”