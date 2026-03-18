DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Partnerships for manufacturing future

Partnerships for manufacturing future

BGKLLEN CEO Jayne Valle and SEMMA CEO Honi Walker put pen to paper for the Gen Industry Partnership Program. (Supplied)

The South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance has joined forces to inspire the next generation of manufacturers in secure and reliable employment.

The partnership with Bayside Glen Eira Kingston Local Learning Employment Network (BGKLLEN), will promote their, Gen Industry Manufacturing Program to local students looking for work experience, and possible apprenticeships with local manufacturers.

SEMMA CEO, Honi Walker says, they are proud to work with BGKLLEN.

“We strongly encourage our many manufacturing members to get involved and develop linkages with BGKLLEN to inspire the future manufacturing stars to come and experience the many diverse facets, roles and opportunities that a career in manufacturing offers.”

The voice for manufacturers, SEMMA represents a sector that contributes $89b annually to the economy, employing 75,400 people in 3800 manufacturing businesses,

BGKLLEN’s Gen Industry program promotes collaboration between industries, schools, and young people to enhance employment outcomes in the manufacturing industry.

It’s CEO, Jayne Vallesays they are thrilled.

“Gen Industry Manufacturing is a powerful example of what happens with local businesses collaborate to achieve a shared goal.”

BGKLLEN provides resources and events for schools, parents, and students to educate them about a Smart, Secure & Sustainable career in manufacturing while connecting them with proactive employers.

Gen Industry Manufacturing is facilitated by a Committee of Local Employers, South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) and BGKLLEN.

The small not for profit BGKLLEN is often in the background as the partnership brokers, relationship builders and connectors.

The BGKLLEN comprises over 100 organisations and community members and 200 local businesses – all overseen by 10 voluntary committee members and 5 staff.

Digital Editions

  • The great AI content heist

    The great AI content heist

    In a recent Australian Financial Review opinion piece, “There is nothing creative about AI not paying for news content”, Rod Sims made a point Australia…

More News

  • Reliable Roos conquer Turf 2

    Reliable Roos conquer Turf 2

    “We set out a goal a couple of years ago to get back up to Turf 1 and I remember we got laughed at,” Coomoora captain Dean Krelle Coomoora capped…

  • Bears prey on the Bucks

    Bears prey on the Bucks

    Berwick ended dreams of a three-peat for Buckley Ridges after the Bears roared over the Bucks at Dandenong Park Oval on Sunday. Berwick became just the second team to defeat…

  • Knock out for Noble Park

    Knock out for Noble Park

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531172 Noble Park’s (148) stunning fall from grace is now complete after a four-wicket loss to Werribee (6/152) in the Victorian Sub District Cricket…

  • Wonderful Wolff leads the Friday night pack

    Wonderful Wolff leads the Friday night pack

    The Mountain Dart League returned from its Labour Day weekend off in spectacular style in round five with 180s rolled our regularly and some great individual performances. In Division 1,…

  • Car rolled over in Dandenong Sth

    Car rolled over in Dandenong Sth

    Ambulance Victoria was called after a car rolled over in Dandenong South this morning. The incident occurred at around 9:30am on Tuesday 17 March. Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics assessed…