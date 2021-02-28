Rays flatten the Rebels

By Nick Creely

What a superb performance from the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League Girls competition.

Backing up its gritty win in their opening match last week, the Stingrays took to the road on Sunday down to Ballarat, and were electric in a barnstorming victory against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.

The most impressive element of the eventual 60-point win wasn’t just the mere scoreboard, but the manner in which they withheld a first half challenge before pulling away and completely dominating the contest in the third and fourth quarters.

Nick Cox’s group – riding sky-high on confidence – were challenged by the Rebels to hold a two-point quarter time lead with both sides kicking one goal, but a three-goal to one second term allowed the Stingrays to create a buffer of 12 points at half-time.

But it wasn’t insurmountable for the Rebels if they got a roll on.

However, the clinical nature of the Rays took over, with the group completely blanketing the home side with a destructive unanswered eight-goal second half.

The Rays booted four in the third and four in the last to run away with a dominant victory.

Ashleigh Richards (three goals) and Jemma Radford (three) really cashed in for the Rays to be a menace up forward, while Mackenzie Eardley (two goals) was once again everywhere to be the dominant player on the ground.

Charley Ryan was also in the best once more to continue her excellent start to the NAB League season, while the likes of Brooke Smith, star Emily Shepherd and Zoe Hill all stood out in a big day for the side.

Even more impressively, Cox’s side held the hosts scoreless in the second half to flex its muscles and prove its an early pace setter this season.

After four completed rounds, the Rays sit atop the NAB League girls table.

The Rays will now tackle the Oakleigh Chargers in a Friday night game under lights at the Bluescope Recreation Reserve.