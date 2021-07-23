Flyers star is Tokyo bound

By Nick Creely

Two-time WNBL champion and Southside Flyers star Sara Blicavs has received a late call-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the forward drafted into the Australian Opals squad ahead of Tuesday’s opening match against Belgium.

Blicavs, 28 – who won the WNBL championship with the Flyers in 2020 where she was also named in the All-WNBL Second Team – is a domestic basketball champion, with a previous WNBL championship with the Bendigo Spirit in 2014.

She has been a long-term Dandenong Rangers (now Flyers) star, starting at the franchise in 2012, before returning in 2015 where she has been a force ever since.

Blicavs replaces Liz Cambage – who is facing a Basketball Australia investigation after exiting the Opals squad – and will be looking to relish the opportunity after a tough year which saw her originally cut from the squad.

But now the Flyers star will join her fellow WNBL teammates, Jenna O’Hea, who will captain the Opals, as well as veteran Leilani Mitchell in the Olympics side as they chase glory in Tokyo.

O’Hea – the Flyers WNBL championship winning skipper from last year – is set for her first Olympic Games since 2012 and will have a massive say on proceedings for the Aussies, who are going to be a tough side to topple alongside the USA team.

The Opals are in Group C and will kick off their campaign on Tuesday (today) against Belgium, with tip-off at 6:20pm, before clashes against China on Friday 30 July at 10:00pm and Puerto Rico on Monday 2 August at 10:00pm.