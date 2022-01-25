A thriller at Shepley

By Lachie Mitchell

The Dandenong Women’s winning-train continues to roll on after securing its fourth win in a row against Prahran.

Dandy won the toss and went in to bat against Prahran, who just missed out on the points in a nail bitter. The Dandenong innings started strong with Tiana Atkinson and Chelsea Moscript continuing there stellar season.

Moscript put on a very respectable 28 as she continues her stellar rise with bat and ball this season. Lucy Cripps was the standout for Dandenong putting on 51 as she begins to find form at the right end of the season.

Dandenong’s top five put together some top-order runs with Kimberly Garth also putting on 27 – following on from her 47 against Plenty Valley in round 8.

Dandenong finished up being bowled out for 200 after 48 overs with the lower order falling to a collapse…there was no tail wag.

Sophie Day was once again the pick of the bowlers cleaning up with 4/37 after her 9 overs. As she continues to be the shimmering light on another disappointing season.

Rhys McKenna and Paris Bowdler got Prahran off to a flyer and it looked like an upset was brewing at Shepley Oval.

Emma Gallagher struck first, dismissing McKenna for 31 caught and bowled. Gallagher ended the day with 2/31 off her 9 overs and assisted in the match-winning run out.

Uvindee Wijesena made her debut for the first time after representing Dandenong’s losing grand final under-18 side.

Wijesena couldn’t have hoped for a better debut picking up 2/33 and picking up the ever-consistent Jennifer Taffs for 45.

Prahran looked comfortable to cause a boil over but losing 5/6 – a catastrophic collapse – spelt the end for Prahran.

Maddison Heitlinger was the last to go after she tried to scamper through for a quick single and saw her run out, ending the innings three runs short in a less than comfortable win for Dandenong.