Dreary day for Dandy, Casey

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong is fighting an uphill battle in order to claim its first win ahead of the Christmas break.

The Panthers tasted defeat for the sixth consecutive time on Saturday, falling to a strong Ringwood outfit at Russell Lucas Oval.

By posting just 5/178, Dandenong needed to claim 10 wickets and do so in an orderly fashion if it was to overcome the Rams.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, neither occurred, leaving the visitors with a disappointing eight-wicket loss.

The Rams passed the total with over 20 overs to spare.

In a positive for the Panthers, promising young bat Max Marinic reached 64 while batting at number four.

Adam Amin – who originated out of the Dandenong District Cricket Association – was the stone in the Panthers’ shoe, crunching an almost run-a-ball 63 in the second dig.

Dandy has both of last summer’s grand finalists – Carlton and Casey South Melbourne – to round out the calendar year.

Casey South Melbourne, meanwhile, fell short yet again in another tight contest.

The Swans posted 9/209 from its allotted 50 overs, but it could’ve been far less if it wasn’t for 60 from Lachie Sperling.

Sperling’s 44-ball stay came at a desperate time for his side, which was 5/80 when he walked to the crease.

The all-rounder blazed six balls to the Schramms Reserve fence and three over it, as he put the Fitzroy Doncaster bowlers to the sword.

A 50-run opening stand got the Lions off to a solid start, before a 73-run second-wicket stand all but steadied the platform for an erupting finish.

The Swans were on the cusp of stealing victory from the clutches of defeat, before Lions’ batters Liam Barthorpe (100 not out) and Nick Fletcher (16 not out) finished with a flurry.

The pair hit three fours and a six in the 49th over to storm home to victory.

The loss is the third tight loss of the season for the Swans who now sit outside the eight.

VIC PREMIER CRICKET LADDER

TEAM W L PTS %

Northcote 6 0 36 2.0951

Carlton 5 1 30 1.3904

St Kilda 5 1 30 1.1937

Melbourne 5 1 29 1.8404

Ringwood 4 2 25 1.8188

Richmond 3 2 20 1.362

Essendon 3 3 19 1.1135

Melbourne University 3 3 19 0.9607

Footscray 3 3 18 0.9965

Camberwell Magpies 3 3 17 0.8622

Casey-South Melbourne 2 3 15 0.8742

Prahran 2 4 14 0.8963

Frankston Peninsula 2 3 14 0.8117

Fitzroy Doncaster 2 4 13 0.9035

Kingston Hawthorn 2 4 12 0.5837

Geelong 1 4 9 0.5837

Greenvale Kangaroos 1 5 7 0.6815

Dandenong 0 6 2 0.4792