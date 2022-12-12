Stars shine in round six of the DDCA

Jeevan Mendis, Ryan Quirk, Michael Davies and Sachith Jayasinghe stood out as the best individual performers in the DDCA Turf 1 competition on Saturday. Here’s a look at all of the round six scores.
|DDCA – TURF 1
|Round 6 – Saturday 10 December
|NORTH DANDENONG V HALLAM KALORA PARK
|1ST INNINGS – NORTH DANDENONG
|R Ranaweera
|c & b LA Gregson
|13
|R Dhindsa
|c S Jayasingha b LG Booth
|65
|S Mehmood
|c & b S Rihan
|4
|J Khan
|lbw b LG Booth
|24
|C McCartney
|c K Kean b S Jayasingha
|9
|A Heldt
|c M Cox b S Jayasingha
|23
|T Sultani
|c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha
|26
|S Shah
|c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha
|11
|A Raza
|b S Jayasingha
|6
|Z Aseel
|not out
|15
|S Gupta
|b LG Booth
|0
|Extras
|(nb 0, w 7, b 4, lb 0)
|11
|Total
|(44 overs)
|207
|Fall of wickets: 54, 75, 102, 126, 126, 165, 186, 187, 192, 207.
|Bowling
|W Whyte 4-0-0-25
|J Hammond 7-1-0-26
|LA Gregson 7-1-1-23
|S Rihan 4-0-1-30
|LG Booth 11-0-3-58
|S Jayasingha11-0-5-41
|1ST INNINGS – HALLAM KALORA PARK
|J Hayer
|st R Ranaweera b AN Heldt
|21
|L Booth
|c JI Khan b Z Aseel
|2
|M Cox
|lbw b AN Heldt
|12
|J Hammond
|c Z Aseel b AN Heldt
|29
|K Kean
|lbw b AA Raza
|7
|B Hillard
|c AN Heldt b AA Raza
|2
|S Jayasingha
|c R Dhindsa b AA Raza
|23
|C Connolly
|not out
|29
|S Rihan
|c S Shah b S Gupta
|50
|L Gregson
|not out
|24
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 12, b 0, lb 0)
|13
|Total
|(44.1 overs)
|8/212
|Fall of wickets: 6, 25, 45, 61, 65, 101, 101, 184.
|Bowling:
|S Gupta 7-0-1-36
|Z Aseel 7-1-1-27
|AN Heldt 11.1-0-3-70
|S Shah 7-0-0-28
|AA Raza 9-0-3-36
|R Dhindsa 3-0-0-15
|Hallam Kalora Park won by two wickets.
|BUCKLEY RIDGES V ST MARY’S
|1ST INNINGS – ST MARY’S
|D Kalansooriya
|c ML Udawatte b HI Jayaratne
|5
|A Anthony
|c BJ Wright b HI Jayaratne
|1
|J Kari
|lbw b HI Jayaratne
|24
|S Pradeep
|c M Goodwright b MD Davies
|0
|R Nanayakkara
|c H Ali b S Dinesh
|16
|K Niranjana
|c BJ Wright b MD Davies
|1
|W Pires
|c DJ Watson b MD Davies
|2
|C Fernando
|b MD Davies
|6
|M Dudley
|b MD Davies
|0
|K Fernandez
|b MD Davies
|0
|D Vimukthi
|not out
|5
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 0, b 2, lb 4)
|7
|Total
|(27 overs)
|67
|Fall of wickets: 2, 17, 33, 36, 37, 54, 54, 54, 54, 67.
|Bowling
|H Ali 5-0-0-17
|HI Jayaratne 8-0-3-16
|MD Davies 8.2-0-6-20
|S Dinesh 5-0-1-8
|1ST INNINGS – BUCKLEY RIDGES
|J Hobbs
|not out
|11
|D Watson
|c R Nanayakkara b D Vimukthi
|20
|M Udawatte
|not out
|38
|Extras
|(nb 0, w 2, b 0, lb 0)
|2
|Total
|(10.2 overs)
|1/71
|Fall of wickets: 25.
|Bowling
|D Vimukthi 5-1-1-31
|AS Anthony 2-0-0-19
|KG Fernandez 3-0-0-14
|K Niranjana 0.2-0-0-7
|Buckley Ridges won by nine wickets.
|SPRINGVALE SOUTH V BERWICK
|1ST INNINGS – SPRINGVALE SOUTH
|M Forsyth
|c B Herkess b H Singh
|10
|R Quirk
|b H Singh
|107
|J Wyatt
|c & b MA Shirt
|59
|C Forsyth
|b H Singh
|56
|J Sketcher
|not out
|20
|Y Kumara
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 0, w 7, b 1, lb 8)
|16
|Total
|(45 overs)
|4/269 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 20, 88, 226, 260.
|Bowling
|D Patel 7-0-0-35
|H Singh 12-0-3-48
|DG Mapa Ralalage 5-0-0-40
|CA Fowkes 2-0-0-24
|R Siwes 12-1-0-68
|MA Shirt 7-0-1-45
|1ST INNINGS – BERWICK
|J Hancock
|c M Forsyth b JL Straker
|18
|L Brown
|c M Forsyth b JR Sketcher
|26
|J Cleland
|b JR Sketcher
|21
|M Shirt
|lbw b J Dowling
|20
|D Mapa Ralalage
|c PA Hill b J Dowling
|12
|M Binns
|c BA Sharp b J Dowling
|30
|B Herkess
|not out
|12
|R Siwes
|lbw b J Dowling
|0
|C Fowkes
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 0, w 3, b 4, lb 0)
|7
|Total
|(45 overs)
|7/147 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 27, 61, 68, 99, 102, 133, 133.
|Bowling
|Y Kumara 7-3-0-18
|J Dowling 11-2-4-37
|BE Baxter 7-0-0-34
|JL Straker 12-4-1-25
|JR Sketcher 7-1-2-28
|CP Forsyth 1-0-0-1
|Springvale South won by 122 runs.
|PARKMORE V NARRE SOUTH
|1ST INNINGS – NARRE SOUTH
|K Hardy
|c M Safras b A Suganthirakumar
|9
|V Jayasuriya
|c M Fonseka b A Nash
|10
|J Jenner
|c A Athulathmudali b A Bajwa
|52
|J Mendis
|c D Waduge b V Muruhesapillai
|116
|H Finch
|st, b A Bajwa
|13
|H de Silva
|b MS Fonseka
|4
|E de Vries
|c J Rowswell b V Muruhesapillai
|2
|J Hussaini
|c A Nash b V Muruhesapillai
|5
|R McDonald
|c A Athulathmudali b V Muruhesapillai
|3
|J Gibbs
|not out
|0
|B Hopkins
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 15, b 4, lb 3)
|23
|Total
|(45 overs)
|9/238 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 15, 43, 123, 151, 174, 182, 198, 214, 237.
|Bowling
|A Nash 4-0-1-16
|A Suganthirakumar 6-0-1-41
|N Kumar 3-0-0-21
|A Athulathmudali 9-1-0-57
|A Bajwa 9-0-2-53
|MS Fonseka 7-0-1-18
|V Muruhesapillai 7-1-4-25
|1ST INNINGS – PARKMORE PIRATES
|M Safras
|c, b B Hopkins
|22
|DP Waduge
|c, b H Finch
|34
|JR Brohier
|st, b J Mendis
|13
|A Athulathmudali
|c, b J Mendis
|1
|J Rowswell
|lbw b J Mendis
|3
|M Fonseka
|st, b J Mendis
|35
|A Bajwa
|b J Mendis
|4
|N Kumar
|c, b J Hussaini
|12
|A Nash
|c, b J Hussaini
|0
|V Muruhesapillai
|c, b J Mendis
|19
|A Suganthirakumar
|not out
|5
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 7, b 3, lb 0)
|12
|Total
|(39.1 overs)
|160
|Bowling
|J Gibbs 7-0-0-41
|B Hopkins 7-1-1-37
|H Finch 7-0-1-27
|J Mendis 11.1-2-6-27
|J Hussaini 7-2-2-25
|Narre South won by 78 runs.