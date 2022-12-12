Stars shine in round six of the DDCA

Ryan Quirk was at the peak of his powers on Saturday making 107 against Berwick. 311884 Pictures: ROB CAREW

Jeevan Mendis, Ryan Quirk, Michael Davies and Sachith Jayasinghe stood out as the best individual performers in the DDCA Turf 1 competition on Saturday. Here’s a look at all of the round six scores.

DDCA – TURF 1    
Round 6 – Saturday 10 December    
NORTH DANDENONG V HALLAM KALORA PARK    
1ST INNINGS – NORTH DANDENONG    
R Ranaweera c & b LA Gregson 13
R Dhindsa c S Jayasingha b LG Booth 65
S Mehmood c & b S Rihan 4
J Khan lbw b LG Booth 24
C McCartney c K Kean b S Jayasingha 9
A Heldt c M Cox b S Jayasingha 23
T Sultani c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha 26
S Shah c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha 11
A Raza b S Jayasingha 6
Z Aseel not out 15
S Gupta b LG Booth 0
Extras (nb 0, w 7, b 4, lb 0) 11
Total (44 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 54, 75, 102, 126, 126, 165, 186, 187, 192, 207.    
Bowling    
W Whyte 4-0-0-25    
J Hammond 7-1-0-26    
LA Gregson 7-1-1-23    
S Rihan 4-0-1-30    
LG Booth 11-0-3-58    
S Jayasingha11-0-5-41    
1ST INNINGS – HALLAM KALORA PARK    
J Hayer st R Ranaweera b AN Heldt 21
L Booth c JI Khan b Z Aseel 2
M Cox lbw b AN Heldt 12
J Hammond c Z Aseel b AN Heldt 29
K Kean lbw b AA Raza 7
B Hillard c AN Heldt b AA Raza 2
S Jayasingha c R Dhindsa b AA Raza 23
C Connolly not out 29
S Rihan c S Shah b S Gupta 50
L Gregson not out 24
Extras (nb 1, w 12, b 0, lb 0) 13
Total (44.1 overs) 8/212
Fall of wickets: 6, 25, 45, 61, 65, 101, 101, 184.    
Bowling:    
S Gupta 7-0-1-36    
Z Aseel 7-1-1-27    
AN Heldt 11.1-0-3-70    
S Shah 7-0-0-28    
AA Raza 9-0-3-36    
R Dhindsa 3-0-0-15    
Hallam Kalora Park won by two wickets.    
     
BUCKLEY RIDGES V ST MARY’S    
1ST INNINGS – ST MARY’S    
D Kalansooriya c ML Udawatte b HI Jayaratne 5
A Anthony c BJ Wright b HI Jayaratne 1
J Kari lbw b HI Jayaratne 24
S Pradeep c M Goodwright b MD Davies 0
R Nanayakkara c H Ali b S Dinesh 16
K Niranjana c BJ Wright b MD Davies 1
W Pires c DJ Watson b MD Davies 2
C Fernando b MD Davies 6
M Dudley b MD Davies 0
K Fernandez b MD Davies 0
D Vimukthi not out 5
Extras (nb 1, w 0, b 2, lb 4) 7
Total (27 overs) 67
Fall of wickets: 2, 17, 33, 36, 37, 54, 54, 54, 54, 67.    
Bowling    
H Ali 5-0-0-17    
HI Jayaratne 8-0-3-16    
MD Davies 8.2-0-6-20    
S Dinesh 5-0-1-8    
1ST INNINGS – BUCKLEY RIDGES    
J Hobbs not out 11
D Watson c R Nanayakkara b D Vimukthi 20
M Udawatte not out 38
Extras (nb 0, w 2, b 0, lb 0) 2
Total (10.2 overs)  1/71
Fall of wickets: 25.    
Bowling    
D Vimukthi 5-1-1-31    
AS Anthony 2-0-0-19    
KG Fernandez 3-0-0-14    
K Niranjana 0.2-0-0-7    
Buckley Ridges won by nine wickets.    
     
SPRINGVALE SOUTH V BERWICK    
1ST INNINGS – SPRINGVALE SOUTH    
M Forsyth c B Herkess b H Singh 10
R Quirk b H Singh 107
J Wyatt c & b MA Shirt 59
C Forsyth b H Singh 56
J Sketcher not out 20
Y Kumara not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 7, b 1, lb 8) 16
Total (45 overs) 4/269 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 20, 88, 226, 260.    
Bowling    
D Patel 7-0-0-35    
H Singh 12-0-3-48    
DG Mapa Ralalage 5-0-0-40    
CA Fowkes 2-0-0-24    
R Siwes 12-1-0-68    
MA Shirt 7-0-1-45    
1ST INNINGS – BERWICK    
J Hancock c M Forsyth b JL Straker 18
L Brown c M Forsyth b JR Sketcher 26
J Cleland b JR Sketcher 21
M Shirt lbw b J Dowling 20
D Mapa Ralalage c PA Hill b J Dowling 12
M Binns c BA Sharp b J Dowling 30
B Herkess not out 12
R Siwes lbw b J Dowling 0
C Fowkes not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 4, lb 0) 7
Total (45 overs) 7/147 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 27, 61, 68, 99, 102, 133, 133.    
Bowling    
Y Kumara 7-3-0-18    
J Dowling 11-2-4-37    
BE Baxter 7-0-0-34    
JL Straker 12-4-1-25    
JR Sketcher 7-1-2-28    
CP Forsyth 1-0-0-1    
Springvale South won by 122 runs.    
     
PARKMORE V NARRE SOUTH    
1ST INNINGS – NARRE SOUTH    
K Hardy c M Safras b A Suganthirakumar 9
V Jayasuriya c M Fonseka b A Nash 10
J Jenner c A Athulathmudali b A Bajwa 52
J Mendis c D Waduge b V Muruhesapillai 116
H Finch st, b A Bajwa 13
H de Silva b MS Fonseka 4
E de Vries c J Rowswell b V Muruhesapillai 2
J Hussaini c A Nash b V Muruhesapillai 5
R McDonald c A Athulathmudali b V Muruhesapillai 3
J Gibbs not out 0
B Hopkins not out 1
Extras (nb 1, w 15, b 4, lb 3) 23
Total (45 overs) 9/238 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 15, 43, 123, 151, 174, 182, 198, 214, 237.    
Bowling    
A Nash 4-0-1-16    
A Suganthirakumar 6-0-1-41    
N Kumar 3-0-0-21    
A Athulathmudali 9-1-0-57    
A Bajwa 9-0-2-53    
MS Fonseka 7-0-1-18    
V Muruhesapillai 7-1-4-25    
1ST INNINGS – PARKMORE PIRATES    
M Safras c, b B Hopkins 22
DP Waduge c, b H Finch 34
JR Brohier st, b J Mendis 13
A Athulathmudali c, b J Mendis 1
J Rowswell lbw b J Mendis 3
M Fonseka st, b J Mendis 35
A Bajwa b J Mendis 4
N Kumar c, b J Hussaini 12
A Nash c, b J Hussaini 0
V Muruhesapillai c, b J Mendis 19
A Suganthirakumar not out 5
Extras (nb 2, w 7, b 3, lb 0) 12
Total (39.1 overs) 160
Bowling    
J Gibbs 7-0-0-41    
B Hopkins 7-1-1-37    
H Finch 7-0-1-27    
J Mendis 11.1-2-6-27    
J Hussaini 7-2-2-25    
Narre South won by 78 runs.    