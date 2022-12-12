Stars shine in round six of the DDCA

Jeevan Mendis, Ryan Quirk, Michael Davies and Sachith Jayasinghe stood out as the best individual performers in the DDCA Turf 1 competition on Saturday. Here’s a look at all of the round six scores.

DDCA – TURF 1 Round 6 – Saturday 10 December NORTH DANDENONG V HALLAM KALORA PARK 1ST INNINGS – NORTH DANDENONG R Ranaweera c & b LA Gregson 13 R Dhindsa c S Jayasingha b LG Booth 65 S Mehmood c & b S Rihan 4 J Khan lbw b LG Booth 24 C McCartney c K Kean b S Jayasingha 9 A Heldt c M Cox b S Jayasingha 23 T Sultani c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha 26 S Shah c LA Gregson b S Jayasingha 11 A Raza b S Jayasingha 6 Z Aseel not out 15 S Gupta b LG Booth 0 Extras (nb 0, w 7, b 4, lb 0) 11 Total (44 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 54, 75, 102, 126, 126, 165, 186, 187, 192, 207. Bowling W Whyte 4-0-0-25 J Hammond 7-1-0-26 LA Gregson 7-1-1-23 S Rihan 4-0-1-30 LG Booth 11-0-3-58 S Jayasingha11-0-5-41 1ST INNINGS – HALLAM KALORA PARK J Hayer st R Ranaweera b AN Heldt 21 L Booth c JI Khan b Z Aseel 2 M Cox lbw b AN Heldt 12 J Hammond c Z Aseel b AN Heldt 29 K Kean lbw b AA Raza 7 B Hillard c AN Heldt b AA Raza 2 S Jayasingha c R Dhindsa b AA Raza 23 C Connolly not out 29 S Rihan c S Shah b S Gupta 50 L Gregson not out 24 Extras (nb 1, w 12, b 0, lb 0) 13 Total (44.1 overs) 8/212 Fall of wickets: 6, 25, 45, 61, 65, 101, 101, 184. Bowling: S Gupta 7-0-1-36 Z Aseel 7-1-1-27 AN Heldt 11.1-0-3-70 S Shah 7-0-0-28 AA Raza 9-0-3-36 R Dhindsa 3-0-0-15 Hallam Kalora Park won by two wickets. BUCKLEY RIDGES V ST MARY’S 1ST INNINGS – ST MARY’S D Kalansooriya c ML Udawatte b HI Jayaratne 5 A Anthony c BJ Wright b HI Jayaratne 1 J Kari lbw b HI Jayaratne 24 S Pradeep c M Goodwright b MD Davies 0 R Nanayakkara c H Ali b S Dinesh 16 K Niranjana c BJ Wright b MD Davies 1 W Pires c DJ Watson b MD Davies 2 C Fernando b MD Davies 6 M Dudley b MD Davies 0 K Fernandez b MD Davies 0 D Vimukthi not out 5 Extras (nb 1, w 0, b 2, lb 4) 7 Total (27 overs) 67 Fall of wickets: 2, 17, 33, 36, 37, 54, 54, 54, 54, 67. Bowling H Ali 5-0-0-17 HI Jayaratne 8-0-3-16 MD Davies 8.2-0-6-20 S Dinesh 5-0-1-8 1ST INNINGS – BUCKLEY RIDGES J Hobbs not out 11 D Watson c R Nanayakkara b D Vimukthi 20 M Udawatte not out 38 Extras (nb 0, w 2, b 0, lb 0) 2 Total (10.2 overs) 1/71 Fall of wickets: 25. Bowling D Vimukthi 5-1-1-31 AS Anthony 2-0-0-19 KG Fernandez 3-0-0-14 K Niranjana 0.2-0-0-7 Buckley Ridges won by nine wickets. SPRINGVALE SOUTH V BERWICK 1ST INNINGS – SPRINGVALE SOUTH M Forsyth c B Herkess b H Singh 10 R Quirk b H Singh 107 J Wyatt c & b MA Shirt 59 C Forsyth b H Singh 56 J Sketcher not out 20 Y Kumara not out 1 Extras (nb 0, w 7, b 1, lb 8) 16 Total (45 overs) 4/269 (cc) Fall of wickets: 20, 88, 226, 260. Bowling D Patel 7-0-0-35 H Singh 12-0-3-48 DG Mapa Ralalage 5-0-0-40 CA Fowkes 2-0-0-24 R Siwes 12-1-0-68 MA Shirt 7-0-1-45 1ST INNINGS – BERWICK J Hancock c M Forsyth b JL Straker 18 L Brown c M Forsyth b JR Sketcher 26 J Cleland b JR Sketcher 21 M Shirt lbw b J Dowling 20 D Mapa Ralalage c PA Hill b J Dowling 12 M Binns c BA Sharp b J Dowling 30 B Herkess not out 12 R Siwes lbw b J Dowling 0 C Fowkes not out 1 Extras (nb 0, w 3, b 4, lb 0) 7 Total (45 overs) 7/147 (cc) Fall of wickets: 27, 61, 68, 99, 102, 133, 133. Bowling Y Kumara 7-3-0-18 J Dowling 11-2-4-37 BE Baxter 7-0-0-34 JL Straker 12-4-1-25 JR Sketcher 7-1-2-28 CP Forsyth 1-0-0-1 Springvale South won by 122 runs. PARKMORE V NARRE SOUTH 1ST INNINGS – NARRE SOUTH K Hardy c M Safras b A Suganthirakumar 9 V Jayasuriya c M Fonseka b A Nash 10 J Jenner c A Athulathmudali b A Bajwa 52 J Mendis c D Waduge b V Muruhesapillai 116 H Finch st, b A Bajwa 13 H de Silva b MS Fonseka 4 E de Vries c J Rowswell b V Muruhesapillai 2 J Hussaini c A Nash b V Muruhesapillai 5 R McDonald c A Athulathmudali b V Muruhesapillai 3 J Gibbs not out 0 B Hopkins not out 1 Extras (nb 1, w 15, b 4, lb 3) 23 Total (45 overs) 9/238 (cc) Fall of wickets: 15, 43, 123, 151, 174, 182, 198, 214, 237. Bowling A Nash 4-0-1-16 A Suganthirakumar 6-0-1-41 N Kumar 3-0-0-21 A Athulathmudali 9-1-0-57 A Bajwa 9-0-2-53 MS Fonseka 7-0-1-18 V Muruhesapillai 7-1-4-25 1ST INNINGS – PARKMORE PIRATES M Safras c, b B Hopkins 22 DP Waduge c, b H Finch 34 JR Brohier st, b J Mendis 13 A Athulathmudali c, b J Mendis 1 J Rowswell lbw b J Mendis 3 M Fonseka st, b J Mendis 35 A Bajwa b J Mendis 4 N Kumar c, b J Hussaini 12 A Nash c, b J Hussaini 0 V Muruhesapillai c, b J Mendis 19 A Suganthirakumar not out 5 Extras (nb 2, w 7, b 3, lb 0) 12 Total (39.1 overs) 160 Bowling J Gibbs 7-0-0-41 B Hopkins 7-1-1-37 H Finch 7-0-1-27 J Mendis 11.1-2-6-27 J Hussaini 7-2-2-25 Narre South won by 78 runs.