Warriors in action against Red Roo

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Pakenham Warriors are kicking off the new year with the Red Roo Showcase game this Saturday 14 January at Cardinia Life.

The Youth League men will be in action this weekend for the first time since their grand final loss to Keysborough in 2022, with the Under 16s, ‘18s and ‘21s all in action as well.

The Warriors will be fielding a full-strength line-up, with Jackson Grey and Dylan Jenkinson among the names involved from last year’s grand final line-up.

Last season’s MVP Michael Johns will be an absentee as he has graduated into the men’s program, as has Josh Norton, but the coaching staff are excited about the talent that has come in via recruiting and internal development.

Luke Rawiri has come across from Casey and will play in Pakenham colours for the first time, and Aaron Small will join his brothers Jarred and Ethan in the Youth League team.

The Red Roo is a South Sudanese basketball team based in Keysborough, with many ex-Warriors involved in the club, among a host of players that play either Big V or VJBL that will be involved for the Red Roo.

Youth League coach Braden Venning is expecting a hot contest and some high-quality basketball, with several Red Roo players having experience in college and other high-level basketball.

“They’ve got lots of great ballers,” Venning said.

“They’ll be super-athletic, fast-paced and high tempo – it’s the way I like to play in my team.

“They’re long, they’re athletic and play hard defence and if there is a chance for any air space, they will take it.

“They play hard-nosed basketball and run the lanes and attack the rim, so it will be entertaining,

“If we can expose our players to bigger players, that can only be a positive.

“It’s a really good opportunity for both clubs.”

Red Roo coach Tot Jok was similarly glowing of Pakenham, noting it would be a good test for his players against one of the strongest teams in the region.

“We’re trying to ramp everything up this year and play major clubs,” Jok said.

“I’m expecting a very competitive game in all the age groups – they’re the representative club and we’re the pioneer club so they’ll try to make a statement.

“We want to make a statement to everybody that we’re here – that’s the point of the Showcase.

“Red Roo is coming – it’s the first of many big games against us.”

The Red Roo will also go in close to full-strength.

Underlining the talent of the squad, several are unavailable for the Showcase because they are playing basketball in America: nine past and present players have played in the states.

There are hopes that the Showcase will become an annual event.

Entry is free at Cardinia Life on Saturday, with the ‘16s kicking off the action at noon, followed by the ‘18s and the ‘21s, before the Youth League men take to the court at 4.30pm.