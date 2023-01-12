Big prizes on offer as DDCA Turf 3 returns

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A top-four clash between Coomoora and Lynbrook headlines the return to Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 action this weekend.

Andy O’Meara’s men will hope to continue their free-flowing scoring against a Lynbrook side which will be looking to affirm its top-four status after a loss to the unbeaten Dandy West just before the break.

The table-toppers, meanwhile, face a Hampton Park side which sits two games outside the four, needing to win to keep its faint finals hopes alive.

Springvale will be looking to keep pace with the top-four with a win over bottom-placed Berwick Springs, while a loss for the visitors would place them firmly in the relegation firing line, particularly if James Kellett’s men can upset Dandy West.

Silverton, a game outside the top four, host third-placed Fountain Gate in the other game.

A win for Silverton would likely create a logjam between third and sixth and place heightened emphasis on percentage for the rest of the season; while a win for Fountain Gate would keep them a game clear inside the top four.