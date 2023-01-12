Swans off to winning start in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey-South Melbourne has kicked off 2023 with an easy eight-wicket win over lowly Frankston-Peninsula.

Nicholas Taranto and Vishesh Bansal gave Frankston-Peninsula a sturdy base with a 97-run opening stand after being sent in to bat.

The Swannies were able to stem the tide once part-time spinner Lachie Sperling broke through for the first wicket.

Luke Shelton led the way with three wickets, while opening bowlers Jackson Fry and Nathan Lambden got among the wickets in their later spells.

Set 243 for victory, Luke Manders passed 50 for the third consecutive match, playing at his free-flowing best, hitting 12 boundaries in his knock of 68 off 40.

Victorian representative Ash Chandrasinghe was back amongst the runs for his home club, building his innings sturdily and remaining unbeaten on 91 off 142 when his team chased down the total in the 47th over.

It was a well-controlled run-chase to kick off 2023 for the Swannies, with Ruwantha Kellapotha again batting at three and going at a good clip in his innings of 33, before Harrish Kannan finished unbeaten on 41.

Will Carr’s men next week have a tantalising clash with Prahran, which this week was too good for Dandenong.

Stalwart Brett Forsyth combined with Sahn Perera for an important top-order partnership but both were dismissed before they could capitalise on their hard early work.

Joshua Slater’s 34 off 42 balls, late in the innings, kept the scoreboard ticking along, getting the Panthers to 5/256.

Needing 23 off the last 24 with four wickets in hand, Dandenong still had a sniff but Prahran soon had control of the run-chase winning with seven balls to spare.

Ben Allison and Matthew Wilson were the picks of the bowlers; both picked up two scalps, with Allison nabbing the big wicket of Damon Egan for 92, while Matthew Wilson’s last two overs yielded figures of 1/6 to open it up for Dandenong.

Their loss keeps them at the bottom of the table ahead of a clash with Geelong next week.

Dandenong’s women, meanwhile, fared batter, beating Ringwood for the second time in a month.

Linsey Smith got her time off to a solid start after opting to bat first before Melbourne Stars listed player Lucy Cripps came in at five and played a busy 70 off 81.

An 87-run partnership between Cripps and Jemma Reynolds closed out the hosts’ innings ang got them to a score of 6/243, which was easily defended.

Poppy Gardiner opened the bowling and claimed three wickets, while Hannah Merrett, Emma Gallagher and Grace Wrigglesworth picked up two apiece as Ringwood was bowled out for 102.