The run home to finals begins

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne will be desperate to inject some momentum into its spluttering season when Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) play returns on the weekend.

Mick Sweeney’s men take on third-placed Heinz Southern Districts at Casey Fields on Saturday, and while Cranbourne need a win, HSD will also be searching for victory.

A positive result for Craig Hookey’s men would see them start the season 4-2 before they’ve even played a home game, and thus well-placed to make finals once again.

One-time England test player Darren Pattinson’s first DDCA game for Doveton will be at home against Keysborough.

There are expected to be more inclusions for Doveton, the club declaring they will be a better side after Christmas.

The match-up against Christo Otto and company will be an intriguing one: Keysy have shown they can score runs, and will be desperate to do so again so they can lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder.

But Doveton’s bowling line-up has surprised a few teams – they’re yet to score more than 114, have won two games, and nearly upset Lyndale.

A win for Doveton well and truly primes them to make a fist of making finals, while a loss for Keysborough could see it lose touch with the rest of the competition.

A Keysborough loss would be particularly detrimental if Parkfield can get up against second-placed Lyndale at Barry Powell Reserve.

Lyndale will be looking to affirm its spot among the top teams of Turf Two while Parkfield will want to win to keep themselves closer to top four talks than relegation.

In particular, the imposing Matthew Goodier, who played just twice before Christmas, missing the early rounds, is one player to keep an eye on as he’ll look to contribute to a positive result for Parkfield.

Beaconsfield, meanwhile, will look to continue its unbeaten start to the season against Narre Warren at home.